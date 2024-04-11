Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Typically, spring is the time when people do a little refreshing. This could be in the form of spring cleaning, getting a few pieces for your wardrobe, trying new beauty products, etc. In this article, we’re going to go over everything from beauty products to yoga mats to the most vital factor–the wellness mindset. A spring refresh doesn’t look like you tossing all of your clothes in a garbage bag, and it doesn’t look like buying a whole bunch of new clothes. This refresh looks like getting a few basics that you will actually use. As for clothes, you don’t have to buy brand-new clothes. You can always go thrifting at your favorite store!

Workout Necessities

Since I avidly do pilates and yoga, I’m going to share more equipment for that type of movement because I have more experience and background in that area. Furthermore, any of the equipment/products I have either heard amazing things about or have personally tried. Below you will find some necessities for the yoga and pilates girlies! Also, there are some pieces to add to your active collection!

Wardrobe Needs

This section will contain anything from basics to pieces for a cute coffee date. These are just some suggestions for pieces to refresh your wardrobe with. We might not have the same style, so you do you, girl!

Skincare and Beauty Basics

Unpopular opinion: you don’t have to spend a fortune on skincare or beauty products for quality. There are plenty of affordable products to go around. All of the products are pretty affordable. However, the DAE Hair Cream is more expensive, but it works so well! The bottle lasts for such a long time too; it’s definitely worth the investment!

The Mindset

A positive mindset is essential to have. Let me be clear when I say that how you feel about and treat yourself is more important than any of the products above. Self-love and self-appreciation cannot be bought. You can have everything yet have nothing at the same time if you don’t feel good in the body that you have. Believe me, I understand how difficult it is to start the journey (a wellness journey I might add) to becoming the best possible version of you. The best version of you is the happiest and healthiest. The you where you feel gorgeous and strong in the body you have. 

