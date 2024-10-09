The Power of the Little Things: Why Treating Yourself to a Latte or a New Journal Is a Form of Self-Care

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was a typical Tuesday afternoon in Champaign. I found myself at my usual spot in Caffé Bene, coffee in hand, gazing out the window as students bustled between classes. And I couldn’t help but wonder… when did self-care become so complicated?

We’ve been told that self-care means having an elaborate skincare routine and waking up at 7 am to go to the gym and while those things are wonderful, sometimes self-care is simpler than that. Sometimes, it’s just a latte and a new journal.

In the heart of college life amid assignments and the lingering question of “What’s next”, we forget to savor the little luxuries. Strolling down Green Street for your favorite brew isn’t just about getting a caffeine fix. It’s an opportunity to slow down and treat yourself a bit. It’s your way of cutting out a little bit of “me time.” And remember, it’s okay to pause and savor the moment.

Sure, it might just be a fancy latte. But it means so much more than that. It’s about finding balance in a world that pushes us to do different things. It’s always about nurturing those little joys and showing ourselves the same love we would give to others.

Life isn’t just a ceaseless grind. These little moments of joy are what make it all worth it.

In a town like Champaign, where the world feels just a little slower than Chicago or New York, you get to actually enjoy those moments. It’s in this slower pace that we get to stop and enjoy things that remind us who we are.

I have always believed that the things we buy whether it’s a new diary or that sweater you saw while shopping at the store are small acts of self-compassion. On a campus full of students who are constantly on the move, these little indulges are like anchors grounding us to the present. It’s easy to get caught up in the chaos of exams and planning for the future. But enjoying a latte or a new journal for a minute is a refreshing reminder that we’re more than just a to-do list.

A new journal, for example, isn’t just pages and ink. It’s a promise to yourself. It’s a fresh start, a place to jot down your wildest ideas or dreams without the pressure of achieving perfection. It serves a reminder that we have our stories to write outside school textbooks. There is something empowering about that blank page.

As I continue to sip my latte, I’m reminded that in the whirlwind of life and college, it’s the little things that save us. A coffee break between classes is self-care in a cup. It’s a moment to tell yourself, “I’m worth it.”

So, the next time life feels overwhelming, when deadlines and the looming question of ‘what’s next’ weigh on you. Remember this: you are worthy of those small moments of joy. Go to your favorite café in Champaign. Buy the latte. And if you’re feeling extra inspired, pick up that new journal. Because in embracing these little things, we’re really embracing ourselves. And isn’t that the heart of self-care?