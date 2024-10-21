The Power of Gratitude: Unlocking a Healthier Lifestyle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

As we enter midterm season, stress and anxiety about school can amplify our daily struggles. Balancing multiple classes and deadlines often feels overwhelming, leading to concerns about our academic performance. Many of us might also feel isolated as intense focusing on studies can disconnect us from friends, who’re likely facing similar challenges.

I want to introduce a powerful concept that can enhance your mental, emotional, and physical well-being: gratitude. Expressing thanks for the people and things in your life goes beyond good manners; it’s a form of mindfulness that fosters appreciation and kindness. Practicing gratitude can be as simple as reflecting on what you appreciate or verbally expressing thanks to those around you. It doesn’t require an elaborate ritual — just a small acknowledgment can remind you of the positives in your life, including your academic journey.

Engaging in gratitude can significantly benefit your mental well-being. Consider using snippets of your free time to reflect on what you’re grateful for during the day. For instance, while having breakfast or commuting to class, think about how great your hair looks or how beautiful you feel. This practice can set a positive tone for your day and help combat negative thought patterns. Once this small reflection becomes a habit, you’ll likely notice an increase in your overall life satisfaction. Your worries may feel more manageable, your mindset will shift toward solutions, and you’ll gain confidence in yourself and your abilities. Over time, what once seemed like challenges may transform into new opportunities you’re ready to embrace.

Emotional health is equally important. Emotions significantly influence your motivation, decision-making, relationships, and coping abilities. Regularly listing things you’re grateful for can enhance your appreciation for different aspects of your life. It might be as simple as enjoying a sunny day in fall or reflecting on a past friendship. Acknowledging these moments helps maintain emotional regulation, build awareness, and foster joy, ultimately stabilizing your mood. By practicing gratitude, you not only change how you feel but also how you think.

Gratitude is fundamentally about returning kindness. Your body allows you to move, explore and engage in activities you love—be it walking, dancing, or playing sports. Expressing thanks acts like an enzyme, enhancing your body’s abilities. When you focus on what you’re thankful for, you can experience a shift in perspective that reduces stress. Lowering cortisol levels, the hormone linked to stress, leads to a calmer mind and body. This reduction in stress positively impacts your sleep, immune system, blood pressure, energy levels and even your appearance.

How often have you felt overwhelmed by a sudden pimple or worried about thinning hair? As college women, we understand the toll stress can take. But we also have the opportunity to cultivate gratitude as a simple yet effective tool to restore balance. By focusing on the positives in our lives, we can create a buffer against the pressures we face.

As midterms approach and stress levels rise, embracing gratitude can profoundly impact your well-being. Take time to reflect on the good in your life, express appreciation to others and recognize the strength within yourself. This practice not only enhances mental and emotional health but also supports your physical well-being. By integrating gratitude into your daily routine, you can navigate challenges with a renewed sense of purpose and joy, making this midterm season not just bearable but also transformative.