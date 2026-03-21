The Final Stretch: Little Changes I’ve Made to Improve my Wellbeing in the Second Half of the Semester

The last eight weeks of the semester can feel like they’re dragging by while you’re holding on by a thread. Being that this is my last semester of college, I didn’t want to end my college experience feeling burnt out and miserable. Here are the simple yet effective changes I have made in the past few weeks that have left me feeling the happiest and most stress-free I have ever felt in my college career.
Depression can’t hit a moving target
A past me would’ve taken every opportunity to lay in my bed and doom scroll on TikTok, but recently I’ve pushed myself to get in as much movement as I can during the day. I have been getting my 10k steps a day by walking everywhere I need to go and walking the track at the gym when the weather isn’t optimal outside, and I have challenged myself to get a good workout in 4 to 5 days a week. This has left me feeling so much happier, stronger, more confident and accomplished than living a sedentary lifestyle. Never underestimate the power of a walk or a quick workout for boosting your mood.
Changing My Wallpaper
When is the last time you changed your wallpaper on your phone, iPad or computer? I realized I hadn’t changed my phone background in years, and looking at the same thing all the time was boring. I decided to change the wallpapers on all of my devices, and the amount of happiness it has brought me is more than I expected. Even just the process of searching Pinterest for themes and cute designs, playing with the screen layout with widgets and changing the colors of my apps was such a fun activity to do. Now every time I open my devices, it brings me so much joy to look at how I have aesthetically curated the background to my style.
Bedroom Revamp
I had the realization at the beginning of the semester that just because I am only going to be living in my apartment for a few more months doesn’t mean I can’t keep curating my space. Once I got the idea out of my head that it would be worthless to buy more room decor, I got to work filling my walls with new hanging shelves, trinkets, and posters. I realized my walls were still pretty empty before, and now looking at my walls filled with decor that I love I get so much more enjoyment from my bedroom. giving me a little mood boost. I also have recently loved purchasing a couple new wallflower scents and room sprays to change up the scents in my room. Filling my space with good smells that I enjoy has been a simple but effective way to add a bit more happiness to my day.