Spring Cleaning, but for Your Mental Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What do you think of when you hear Spring? I think of the term “spring cleaning,” a phrase that has been around for as long as I can remember. I don’t know exactly what it means, or why there seems to be a well-known cleaning tradition tried specifically to the season of spring, but let’s go with it.

When I think of Spring Cleaning, I think of a fresh start. Perhaps you buy new bedding, redecorate or change the vibe of your room, deep clean your space, reorganize your belongings or even change your routine. But, how about we practice spring cleaning for our mental health? What would that look like?

First, get off your phone. You probably hear this one a lot, and it is definitely something that we all struggle with whether we want to admit it or not. In today’s society, almost everything we see is through social media. Having our phones can be extremely helpful at times. Constant exposure to social media can also be damaging to our mental health. You may find yourself comparing your looks or lifestyle to someone else’s just by seeing their posts on Instagram. This comparison can slowly chip away at your self-confidence, especially because social media often shows only the highlights of someone’s life rather than the reality behind it. Not to mention how you may end up doom-scrolling on TikTok for hours at a time, and before you know it, your eyes hurt and half of your day is wasted.

Another example is changing habits that may have negative effects on you. One place to start is with your eating habits. Clean your inner body by cutting out or reducing artificial foods and not eating fast food as often. As college students, it may feel draining to come home from class and still have to prepare a meal for yourself almost every night. That being said, it’s okay to have a quick cheeseburger and fries once in a while. However, regularly relying on junk food can impact both your physical health and your energy levels.



Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Try building a routine with the gym. Many people may be gym regulars, while others hit the gym once and they don’t return again for a while. It is good to keep active, no matter what you may be working on. Some people find it difficult to have constant motivation for the gym. This is why I recommend small steps at a time. First, try going once a week and slowly add the gym into your routine as it fits in with your schedule.

Start writing things down instead of using your phone. Having apps on your phone such as Reminders or calendars are helpful, but what is even more helpful is having a physical planner or notebook to write those things down. As you may have heard your professors say, take hand notes because it is proven that you are more likely to remember what you write when you are physically writing it down.

These are just some ways you can refresh your habits, mindset and overall well-being before the spring season hits. Just like cleaning your room or organizing your space, taking time to “clean” your habits and routines can help you feel more motivated and focused.