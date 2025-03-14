Spring Brings Flowers, Sunshine… And The Urge To Start Running

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Last Saturday, I attended a social event for one of my RSOs, where I met the girl who motivated me to start running again. She’s another freshman who, like me, is passionate about lifting and pairs it with near-daily runs as she trains for the Illinois Half Marathon in late April. When she mentioned her love for working out with friends, I asked if I could join her for her next run, and so we did. Monday morning rolled around, and we met up at 6:15 AM for our first run together. Since then, we’ve run three more times, including this morning.



There’s something special about running with someone. You can talk about anything to distract from the discomfort, and once the run is complete, you feel accomplished—not just for yourself, but also because you conquered it together. Building a healthy habit alongside someone else fosters a unique connection. If you need motivation to start running this spring, here’s what inspired me to get back into it.

The Perfect Weather

Though stepping outside into 40–50-degree weather might seem daunting, these temperatures are ideal for running. It’s not so cold that it’s hard to breathe, and it’s not so hot that you need to bring water. Plus, once you start running, you warm up, and the cool air actually feels nice instead of uncomfortable.

Summer’s Coming

With summer approaching, I’ve been focusing on cutting, meaning I’m in a caloric deficit to shed body fat and make my muscles more visible. Running is an excellent way to help with this since it burns a lot of calories without requiring equipment or waiting for a cardio machine at the gym. As more students start cutting for summer, running offers a convenient and effective way to stay active.

Structuring My Day

Running fits seamlessly into my morning routine. Since I love breakfast and my dining hall opens at 7 AM, getting a run in beforehand wakes me up and makes my meal even more satisfying. It also helps me stay productive. After my run, the rest of my morning is free for any homework—especially as someone who loathes doing anything productive in the evening. Plus, if I want to lift later, I will have the time to and feel more motivated after already getting one workout out of the way.

Runner’s High

Lastly, running just makes me happy. When you run, your body releases endorphins, natural chemicals that help with pain, stress and mood. I’ve felt it so many times—that post-run high where everything just feels lighter, easier and more uplifting. Running is a great way to step away from work and studies to take care of yourself and have personal time for a mental reset.



I’m so happy to have gotten back into running this week. I hope you feel motivated to embrace the spring vibes and get outside too. What’s inspiring you to lace up this season?