Spring Break Reset: What I’m Doing to Get Ahead This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring Break is usually viewed as the time to completely unplug: sleeping in, traveling and taking a break from all responsibilities. And while rest is important (and very necessary), this year I approached my break a little differently. It was the first year where I did not travel and instead, used the break as a reset. Doing this gave me the opportunity to recharge from the semester so far and get ahead before the semester picks up again. I can honestly say that this Spring Break gave me exactly what I needed: balance.

Here’s what my spring break looked like, and how it’s helping me go into the rest of the semester feeling ahead.

One of the things I prioritized this week the most was slowing down enough to reconnect with hobbies I used to love. I picked up a new book, watched a new movie and got back into cooking. I also spent time baking new recipes, which is impossible to do living in a dorm.

For the first time in a while, I escaped the dining hall and cooked every single meal at home. Not only was I reconnected with a previous hobby, but it allowed me to be intentional and creative with my time.

Spring break also gave me the chance to spend meaningful, uninterrupted time with my friends and family. Whether it was just being at home with my parents and brother, catching up with friends from different universities or watching March Madness together, those were the moments I cherished deeply.

During the semester, it’s easy to get caught up in deadlines and forget to be present. This week, I was able to give my full attention to those I love, and I am so glad that I did.

While I made time to relax, I also made sure to stay on track academically. I studied for an upcoming exam and caught up on my classes so I wouldn’t feel so behind coming back to campus after break. Typically, at school, I would cram and feel overwhelmed, but this week gave me the perfect opportunity to ease back into what mattered.

I stayed consistent with working out and even took multiple pilates classes throughout the week. I also focused on my routine: waking up early, getting enough sleep and using my mornings productively. That balance made all of the difference for me.

Going into this last stretch of the semester, I feel ahead, both academically and mentally, and this break was well-needed.

So as classes start again, here’s your reminder:

It’s not too late to get back on track. Take it one day at a time, stay consistent and prioritize yourself. Make sure to give yourself the balance you actually need.

You’ve got this!