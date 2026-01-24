New Year, New Me: My Personalized Ins and Outs for 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we end 2025 and jump into 2026, I have reflected quite a bit on the year I have had. While there were challenges, there were also significant successes and exciting developments that have made 2025 really great. I’d like to keep up that diverse range of experiences for the new year, and continue to step out of my comfort zone both as a student and an artist. In this article, I will introduce some of my ins and outs that I brainstormed throughout December to make 2026 a year to look back on.

Ins of 2026

1. Stay classy

Classiness is a lifestyle reflected in how I think, speak and behave. I aim to handle conflict calmly and kindly while asserting my values. Through strong first impressions and professionalism, I want to be perceived (and perceive the world) with maturity. Never bring others down, but never forget my worth.

3. Pave my success

This year is critical in paving my future career, and preparing for my doctoral program. I will continue to gain experience, serve my community, strengthen my resume and discover my niche. Every task and every activity I do will be a tool in my toolbox to achieve greater things in the future. Every new commitment is an investment in my growth.

4. Consistent exercise

I am quite proud of how physically active I stayed last year. This year I plan to maintain those gym habits while learning more about nutrition. Turning fitness into a genuine hobby instead of just a trend is something I would like to try. Being healthy (and sort of ripped) is definitely in this year.

Outs of 2026

1. Following the crowd

College is a period of self-discovery, yet, it’s easy to fall into the conformity trap. I’ve noticed how social media has influenced my thinking. This year, I want to be more intentional about expressing my genuine preferences. Choosing authenticity over trends will make my experiences that much more meaningful.

2. Screen-time

I’ve grown increasingly attached to my phone, especially over winter break, and have noticed an impact on my attention span. This year, I hope to spend my time doing more mentally stimulating tasks to take the place of mindlessly scrolling. Reading, drawing and writing is in while scrolling, recording and gaming are out.

3. Hypocritical Judgement

Being loud in a public area with my friends and then side-eyeing a group that is being equally disruptive just because they aren’t us is just not ethical. Though it isn’t possible to stop negative thoughts about others if it is in your nature, it’s possible to suppress expressing those thoughts to the people around you. Hypocrisy is a debilitating trait that will be out for me this year.

Of course, these are simply suggestions on how to go about entering the new year. Everyone’s goals are different, and I encourage you to take a second and think about what to aim for during 2026. Whether it is an academic goal, social goal or personal goal, the first step is to recognize what you need growth in. You know best what will make 2026 a year for the books. With that, I wish all of you a productive and successful new year!