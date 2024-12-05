Navigating the Over-Concentrated Environment of Social Media’s Health and Fitness Content

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

In recent years, health and fitness content has exploded across social media platforms. I first noticed this surge in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns when at-home workouts started gaining traction on YouTube. As restrictions eased, much of the content shifted to gym settings, and today, it feels like anyone with a “fit” body is considered an expert capable of offering credible fitness advice.

At first, this seems logical. After all, if someone has the physique you’re striving for, it’s easy to assume they must know what they are doing. But the situation becomes more complicated when the advice begins to contradict itself. One influencer might argue that you need to keep your feet shoulder-width apart during a squat, while another recommends a wider stance. (From my own experience with lifting over the past few years, I’ve learned that squat form should be personalized—what feels comfortable for one person may not work for someone else.) The problem, however, arises when individuals, new to the gym begin searching for advice and feel overwhelmed with all the different information being offered. And all so often, gym-fluencers without formal training, offer advice based solely on their appearance, ignoring the unique needs of each person’s body and fitness goals.

Another challenge is that many fitness influencers generate income from content featuring gym routines or fitness challenges, sometimes without disclosing whether they’re using supplements or other enhancements to achieve their physique. It’s important to keep in mind that their results may not always reflect what’s realistically achievable without these aids. Before jumping on any fitness or diet trend, it’s crucial to approach the content with caution and seek credible, evidence-based research.

A great alternative for guidance is to seek advice from people in real life who have achieved the fitness goals you’re working toward. These individuals are less likely to have a hidden agenda and may be able to point you toward credible sources or share insights based on their own experience. For those new to the gym, working out with someone experienced can be especially helpful. It’s a great way to ease into gym environments, particularly for those who feel self-conscious or nervous about going alone.

Ultimately, the key to navigating the vast amount of fitness advice online is doing your own research. Look for evidence-based articles and studies that support various training methods and dietary plans. Fitness isn’t one-size-fits-all—what works for someone else might not work for you. This is especially true when it comes to dieting. While influencers often promote popular diets like the Keto Diet, it’s important to recognize that these plans may not suit everyone, and in some cases, they can be harmful. For example, cutting out carbohydrates entirely can have negative effects on certain individuals’ health.

At the end of the day, fitness should be about finding what works best for your body, your goals, and your lifestyle. Take the time to learn, experiment, and make informed decisions—because social media doesn’t always paint the full picture.