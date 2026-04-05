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Illinois | Wellness > Mental Health

Little Things Getting Me Through the End of the Semester

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Emilija Gauba Student Contributor, University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester winds down, I’ve realized it’s not the big milestones that keep me going–it’s the small, intentional habits.

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As the second semester begins to dwindle down, I have made a conscious effort to get through this semester as productively, and as the best version of myself, as I can. 

That being said, here are a few small, yet impactful things that are getting me through the end of the semester and more prepared for summer break. 

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  1. Having an established fitness routine

One of the most rewarding things that I have found to work for me has been implementing an established workout routine that is both easy and fun to follow. When my schedule gets busy and I get caught up with completing assignments and having endless responsibilities, I have found it very difficult to balance my school-life with my personal-life. Curating a weekly structure and workout split has been the most effective thing for me because it serves my brain and body a reset from academics and allows for me to have a long-term goal. Whether it is taking a workout class or just going on a walk, prioritizing health and maintaining a fitness routine has made all of the difference for me, and it gives me something to look forward to after a long day of classes and extracurriculars. For me, consistency is more important than intensity.

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  1. Studying smarter & taking breaks

During my first semester, I caught myself living the same exact day, every single day. I didn’t switch up my study routine and I dedicated myself to having one study spot. Now, I realized that I focus best when I change up my study habits–-this allows me to stay productive for longer periods of time while not getting burnt out. I try to switch up my study spot frequently on campus, and avoid doing assignments in bed (because that never works for me anyways). Another huge shift has been starting earlier. Knowing I’m prepared instead of cramming has completely changed my relationship with studying.

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  1. Staying social without falling behind

As the weather gets warmer, it’s so tempting to be outside 24/7, and honestly, I think that’s a good thing. Spending time with friends, going on walks, grabbing coffee, or even just sitting outside has been a huge mood booster. The key for me has been balance. I’ve learned that being social doesn’t have to come at the expense of my responsibilities. Planning ahead, whether that’s finishing work earlier in the day or setting realistic goals, allows me to fully enjoy time with friends without feeling guilty or stressed. These moments are what make the semester memorable, so I’ve been trying to say “yes” more, while still staying on track.

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With summer so close, it’s easy to mentally check out. But I’ve been reminding myself that this time is temporary, and how I finish matters just as much as how I started.

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Emilija Gauba

Illinois '29

Hi! My name is Emilija Gauba and I am currently a freshman at UIUC double-majoring in Finance and Management on the pre-law track.

During my free time, I love working out, going on long walks, house music, and trying new coffee shops with friends. I also love watching new movies, specifically romcoms, and I have recently gotten into using a Letterboxd account which I absolutely love. I have always had a passion for writing and reading, and I cannot wait to be a part of the editorial team at HerCampus this semester!