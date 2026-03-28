Lessons from Spring: Growth Takes Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, spring returns quietly. At first, the changes are easy to miss: the air feels a little warmer, the days a bit longer and tiny patches of grass begin to push through the soil. Nothing in nature rushes this process. Seeds spend weeks growing underground before anything appears above the surface, slowly building roots before leaves or flowers ever emerge. In many ways, growth in our own lives works the same way. The most meaningful changes rarely happen overnight; instead, they unfold slowly through small efforts, patience and moments of reflection. Like the early days of spring, much of our growth happens beneath the surface, long before anyone, including ourselves, can clearly see it.

Seeds grow underground first

For much of a seed’s life, nothing appears above the soil. From the outside, the ground looks unchanged, as if nothing is happening at all. But beneath the surface, the seed is quietly developing, sending out roots, absorbing nutrients and preparing itself for the moment it can finally push upward toward the light. Growth at this stage is slow and invisible, yet essential. Without this foundation, the plant would never be strong enough to bloom. In many ways, personal growth is similar.

There are periods in life when progress feels invisible, when our efforts don’t seem to produce immediate results. We may be learning, healing, building new habits or changing our perspective in ways that no one else can see. Yet these unseen moments are often when the most important development is taking place. Just like the seed beneath the soil, the work happening out of sight is what eventually allows something new to emerge.

Not all plants bloom at the same time

Another quiet lesson spring offers is that not everything blooms at the same time. Some flowers appear as soon as the weather begins to warm, while others take much longer before they are ready to open. Walking through a garden in early spring, you might see a few blossoms already full, while other plants are still nothing more than small green buds. This difference does not mean that one plant is doing better than another: it reflects that each one grows according to its own personal journey.

In many ways, people develop in the same way. It is easy to look around and feel as though others are moving ahead faster, reaching milestones, achieving goals or figuring things out sooner. But growth rarely follows a single timeline. Just as flowers bloom when their conditions are right, people grow at different paces depending on their experiences, circumstances and paths. Recognizing this can help us be more patient with ourselves, remembering that taking longer does not mean we are failing; it means our season has not arrived yet.

/ Unsplash

Just because you can’t see growth yet doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.