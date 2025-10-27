How to Romanticize Your Morning Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Waking up in the morning can be difficult. It may be especially hard if you are not naturally a morning person; however, the way you start your morning often sets the tone for the rest of your day. It is important to begin your day in a way that makes you feel good about yourself—whether that means taking a few quiet moments to breathe, sipping on your coffee or simply setting a positive intention before you head out the door. A mindful and intentional start can help you feel more grounded, confident and in control.

Wake Up slowly

First, start your morning by getting up slowly and easing into the day. The key to starting a good day isn’t about what you do, but it is about giving yourself enough time and to avoid rushing. Try not to wake up late, as it may make you feel unproductive. Waking up at 8:30 or 9:30 am is often the perfect balance between rest and productivity. Take a few moments to stretch, take a few deep breaths and collect your thoughts. These small, mindful steps can help set a calm and positive tone for the rest of your day.

make your bed

Always make your bed. It may seem like a small task, but doing it can instantly create a sense of order and accomplishment. It is a simple act that signals your brain that the day has begun and you are ready for it. A neatly made bed makes your space feel cleaner and more inviting. Once your bed is made, open your curtains or blinds to let natural sunlight fill your room. The glow of the morning light can lift your mood and brighten up your space.

Eat and journal

After cooking a breakfast of your choice and sipping on some coffee, open a notebook and write down a to-do list for the day. You may need to go grocery shopping, visit a friend or work on assignments. Aside from writing out a schedule, you can take a few moments to reflect on your thoughts and feelings through journaling. It is a simple yet powerful way to connect with yourself and create a more personal writing experience.

Get ready

Get ready by doing what makes you feel the most fresh. Take a shower to wake up your senses, follow your skin care routine and if you like makeup, put on your favorite products! Lastly, choose an outfit that makes you feel good. If your vibe for the day is cozy, throw on some sweatpants and a sweater. If you feel like dressing up, put on jeans and a fancy top. Choose whatever reflects your mood and gives you a boost of confidence.

Your morning routine does not have to be perfect every day. Sometimes we may not feel as productive as other days and that is totally okay. What matters is showing up for yourself in small and meaningful ways. It is good to get into the habit of doing small little tasks that make you feel good about yourself before you take on the day.