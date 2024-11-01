Embrace the Change by Practicing Mindfulness This Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

It is that time of year again when academics begin to pick up you have to start thinking about that perfect gift you need to buy for your loved ones. It is easy to get bogged down in the stress of finances and academics this season, which is why it is so important to focus on mindfulness.

You may have heard the term “mindfulness,” but what does it really mean? At its core, mindfulness is about grounding yourself in the present moment. Research shows that practicing mindfulness can significantly reduce anxiety and boost happiness. While meditation is a popular way to cultivate mindfulness, there are many other techniques to explore.

Spend Time with Yourself

When our schedules get hectic, time seems to fly by and each day can feel like a blur. It’s crucial to prioritize moments for yourself. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, consider blocking out time in your schedule just for you. It might feel strange to pencil in “me time,” but you already do this for social events or other commitments—why not for yourself? Engaging in activities you love, whether it’s cooking, painting your nails, or enjoying a cup of coffee, allows you to reconnect with what brings you joy and provides a much-needed break from the daily grind.

Write it Down

Many people want to start journaling but don’t know where to begin. A common misconception is that you need a fancy gratitude journal, but all you really need is a simple pen and paper. When my mind is racing with my to-do list and I cannot fall sleep, I take out my journal (or even just a blank piece of paper) to organize my thoughts. Often, what feels like an overwhelming list turns out to be just a handful of items. Journaling can help you clear the clutter from your mind and put it down on paper, making it easier to manage your stress.

SOAK IN the Scenery

Lastly, don’t forget to soak in the beauty of autumn. The leaves are changing, and one of my favorite sounds is the rustle of leaves outside David Kinley Hall. Consider removing your earbuds while walking to class and take a moment to appreciate the sights and sounds around you. Allow yourself to fully experience the season’s transformation.

I wish you all the best this season, and hope these tips inspire you to engage in the therapeutic practice of mindfulness in your own life.