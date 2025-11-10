A Balanced Girl is an Achieving Girl: How to Stay Balanced Post-Midterms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

COngratULATIONS!

You’ve made it through midterm season! The fall semester is always the most challenging since fall break does not come for students until the end of the semester. This means that there is a total of thirteen weeks full of academic content until Fall Break this year. So, how does one stay motivated during the optimal time to hit a slump? As a junior, here are the best tips I can provide to keep your motivation throughout the semester.

Prioritize your mental health

Everyone needs a break now and again. If looking at your upcoming schedule and events stresses you out, find ways to break down your work and assignments into manageable chunks. If completing a large assignment is causing you stress, allocate time for breaks whether this involves walking around your living space, looking at your Pinterest boards for outfit inspiration or crocheting a blanket. If you must miss a class due to mental health, find a buddy in class to share notes, or speak to your professor or TA to work out a way of receiving the content that was missed. No matter what is stressing you out this fall, prioritize your well-being and find ways to take time for yourself and your hobbies.

Learn to schedule your semester

To me, nothing is more important for my semester success than my calendar. At the beginning of the semester, I allocated one day to skim all my classes’ syllabi and wrote down important assignments’ due dates and important events like club meeting days and planned social events. I will occasionally add new events as they arise, but overall, this system works well for my brain, so I can visually see everything this week has to offer. My advice would be to find a form of scheduling that works for you, whether it’s looking at the calendar on Canvas, creating your own Google Calendar, or writing assignments in a daily planner. Finding the best system for you will alleviate stress and keep you on track all semester.

You can say No

One of the most vital things I had to learn throughout my college experience was to say no. Whether this is said to a class you can’t deal with at the moment, plans you previously made that are not looking fun anymore or a club/social event you are dreading, learning to allocate your time in ways that are most beneficial to yourself is important. As a college student, at times it may feel as though we have so much to do and so little time to do it, so be sure to understand that you should not feel guilty for prioritizing yourself and your time.

Find activities that pique your interest

Overall, these four years are going to be some of the best in your life, so feel free to explore your passions! You will find that as you do other activities that work your brain, you’ll slowly be more motivated to get work done. For instance, I am currently learning how to crochet a blanket, and every day I try to complete my homework as soon as I can, so I can continue my new hobby. Finding a new passion or hobby can increase your interest in your school, or can just help push you through work you are otherwise dreading.