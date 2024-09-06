The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who recently transferred to Illinois State University, I was scared to explore the gym here and start from scratch in a whole new place. I didn’t know where to start but I knew I didn’t want to lose my routine and progress from not going to the gym. When I walked to the Student Fitness Center (also known as the Rec) I was terrified. I didn’t know anyone, and I wasn’t familiar with where the equipment was. However, as time progressed, I learned to keep my head up and have confidence. As a member of the Executive Board on Girl Gains Lifting Club, I want to walk you through some tips and tricks for taking on the Rec as a beginner or maybe someone who is new to campus!

As an anxious person, I don’t like going to the gym when it’s extremely busy. I would first recommend going to the gym early in the morning or later at night. I’ve started to go early in the morning around 8 am and this has really helped me set a routine and get my day started. If you’re new to the gym, I would also recommend walking around the gym to find where the equipment is. I will also say that if you go early or late enough, the downstairs part of the gym by the basketball court will be open. This usually has less traction and people look over going to this smaller area even though they have a wide variety of equipment too!

After your exploration, I would create a game plan or a sort of routine. This all starts with your personal goals. We all have short-term or long-term goals we want to create, but ultimately it depends on what you want to do. Do you want to gain muscle? Do you want to focus on endurance? It’s up to you! For example, I have a 7-day workout split incorporating all parts of the body into these 7 days. Mondays and Thursdays are my leg days, Tuesday is chest and shoulders, Wednesday is back and biceps, Friday is core, Saturday is cardio, and Sunday is an active rest day. Of course, this varies on your personal goals, but it’s important to map out what you want to do and do research before going full fledge into the gym.

If you are uncertain about an exercise and have a question do not hesitate to ask. The gym community is one of the most supportive places you can be in. Take things slowly, start with lighter weight and proper form, and watch yourself progress! Additionally, if you want to find a group that likes fitness and lifting, join an RSO on campus so you can learn essential aspects of fitness like health, lifting form, gym community, and taking care of not only your body but your mind!