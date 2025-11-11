How to Survive Nursing School: Real Tips to Help You Thrive (Not Just Survive)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nursing school: it’s exciting, rewarding, and well, let’s be honest, one of the toughest challenges you’ll ever take on. Between clinicals, exams, and endless care plans, it’s easy to feel like you’re constantly running on caffeine and determination. But here’s the good news: you can survive nursing school and even enjoy it with the right mindset, habits, and support system. Here are some realistic tips to help you stay balanced, confident, and on track throughout your journey.

Step 1: Get Organized and Stay that Way

Nursing school moves fast, and deadlines can pile up quickly. Start by using a planner, calendar app, or even a whiteboard to keep track of clinical days, assignments, and exams.

Tip: Color-code your classes or use reminders for due dates. Small organization steps can save you from last-minute stress (and those 2 a.m. panics before clinical).

Bonus: Review your schedule weekly. Nursing school isn’t just about working hard, it’s about planning smart and having good time management.

Step 2: Find Out How you study best

Not everyone studies the same way. Some people need flashcards and repetition, while others learn best from group discussions or teaching the material out loud.

Try different methods early on:

Visual learners: Diagrams, charts, and concept maps.



Diagrams, charts, and concept maps. Auditory learners: Lecture recordings or study groups.



Lecture recordings or study groups. Hands-on learners: Practice skills in the lab or role-play scenarios.



Tip: Focus on understanding rather than memorizing. Nursing exams (especially NCLEX-style) test critical thinking, not just recall. You can even put your study guides and notes into AI tools and have them as you NCLEX-style questions to help better prepare you for the exam.

Step 3: Prioritize Self-Care Like It’s an Assignment

It’s tempting to put your own needs last, but burnout is real, and it’s hard to take care of others if you’re running on empty. Make time for sleep, movement, and meals that fuel you. Even a short walk, a few minutes of journaling, or talking with friends can recharge your mental energy.

Tip: Think of self-care as preventive medicine for your nursing journey. It keeps you strong enough to keep showing up for your patients and yourself.

Step 4: Lean on Your Support System

You don’t have to do this alone. Talk with your classmates because they understand what you’re going through better than anyone. Reach out to professors when you need help or clarification, and don’t be afraid to use campus resources like tutoring or counseling services.

Remember: Asking for help doesn’t make you weak, it makes you smart. Nursing is built on teamwork, and that starts in school. Sometimes asking questions can make you understand the content more and help you with future exams and assignments.

Step 5: Think of Each Clinical or SIM as a Learning Opportunity

Clinical days can be intimidating at first, but they’re where everything actually makes sense. You’ll learn how to apply your classroom knowledge, communicate with real patients, and grow your confidence as a future nurse.

Tip: Go in prepared. Make sure to review your patient’s diagnosis, medications, and care plan before meeting them. But also go in curious and open-minded. Every patient has something to teach you. And when things get tough?

Remind yourself: you’re learning. Every mistake or awkward moment is a step towards becoming a better nurse.

Step 6: Find ways to manage stress

Nursing school stress is normal, but it doesn’t have to control you.

Try these quick strategies:

Practice deep breathing before exams or clinicals.



Break big tasks into small, manageable steps.



Use positive self-talk and remind yourself that you’re capable.



Tip: Create a “reset routine”. It can be something small that helps you unwind after a long day (like lighting a candle, going for a drive, or calling a friend).

Step 7: Remember why you started in the first place

When exams feel endless and coffee becomes your best friend, remind yourself why you chose this path. Nursing is more than tests and textbooks; it’s about making a difference.

Keep a note in your planner or phone with your “why”. Look at it when motivation runs low. Because one day, you’ll look back and realize all those sleepless nights were worth it.

Final Thoughts

Nursing school will push you, but it will also shape you into the kind of person who can handle anything. Stay organized, stay kind to yourself, and remember that progress matters more than perfection.

You’re not just surviving nursing school; you’re building the foundation for a career that changes lives. So take a deep breath, keep going, and don’t forget to celebrate how far you’ve already come. It goes by quicker than you think, so enjoy every second!