Heartstopper: A Worldwide Phenomenon

After months of rewatching the previous seasons and scrolling through past webcomic chapters, the time has come, my friends— Heartstopper Season Three has been released on Netflix!

Alice Oseman, the creator of Heartstopper began uploading Nick and Charlie’s story through a digital comic platform. Since then, their story has since grown into a worldwide phenomenon. A few years ago, I stumbled upon the comic and quickly fell in love with Oseman’s style. I especially appreciated the representation of characters who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community, face mental health struggles, and live such beautifully full lives. It was always exciting time when a new chapter got uploaded online, and even more so when the series was published in the form of a five-part graphic novel! Being able to flip through the pages and annotate alongside the drawings of the characters added a whole new layer to my love for the story. Then, the creator announced the development of a Netflix adaptation. I was ecstatic to hear this, and I know so many other people worldwide were too! This little coming-of-age story that has helped people, and made people laugh, cry, and feel seen, was becoming a show, written by Alice Oseman herself.

The show stars Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring. These actors and their co-stars have done an amazing job bringing the cherished characters to life. Season One covers Volume One and Two of the graphic novel series, while Season Two adapts Volume Three. As the story continues and the characters grow older, it feels like the person behind the screen is growing with them. One of the things I admire most about Heartstopper is its raw and honest portrayal of young adulthood. Friendship and self-expression are key themes throughout the show. Given that the webcomic in illustrated in black and white, it was thrilling to see the lively outfits, room décor, and color scheme of the show. I especially love the little animations Alice Oseman added to some scenes. This all made it so fun to watch!

Now, Season Three is a more mature version of the beloved show. When you enter Netflix and click on it, the viewer is given a heads-up about “language, self-harm, sex, suggestive dialogue”, whereas Season One only mentioned “language” (and might I add, that language consisted of a few British insults). There is a shift in tone, though the show retains its core. The characters are getting older and are now facing new challenges and possibilities.

After watching season three, which was released on October 3rd, I was touched by how each episode made me burst with just about every emotion humans are capable of feeling! Many scenes felt like a cozy hug and made me smile, but for those who keep up with the graphic novels, it comes as no surprise that Charlie, our main character and Nick’s love interest, struggles with an eating disorder this season. This storyline broke my heart, but I was so impressed with how these heavier topics were depicted. It is valuable to show the painful parts of life that are mixed in with the happy parts and Heartstopper does an amazing job at that.

Another notable part of the show is the character Isaac, who is aromantic and asexual. There are not many characters in media who identify with these labels, making his representation even more important. Heartstopper offers something for everyone, allowing viewers— regardless of age, race, gender identity, or sexual orientation— to see bits and pieces of themselves in the story. This is incredibly powerful. The directors, writers, actors, and everyone else behind the scenes have created a work of art that will truly change lives. I know it has changed mine!