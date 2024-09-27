The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

It’s officially fall! The leaves are changing, the air is nice and crisp, and I’ve pulled out way too many ugly sweaters and crewnecks (seriously, it’s a problem). The change in season often means overhauling what we already have to accommodate the season’s needs, which can create a lot of waste that puts a strain on our planet’s resources. Unfortunately, a lot of sustainable swaps are either so obvious we already have them (hello reusable water bottles and grocery bags!) or are so intensive that they aren’t feasible for college living. However, there are some choice that we can make with what we have to live a more eco-friendly life at school. If it’s your first fall away from home, or you’re ready to shrink your carbon footprint this season, check out a few things you can do to be more sustainable this autumn.

1. Low-waste Decor

We all spent so much time perfectly coordinating our little home-away-from-home while at college, and I’m almost positive that left little space for seasonal decor! I remember sitting in my bedroom on Halloween my freshman year and feeling sooooo sad that I didn’t do anything to make things festive. To embrace autumn this year, try some DIY and second-hand decor before you head to Target and spend your last paycheck on something brand new. This way, you’ll help cut down on the amount of goods in circulation and reduce waste in the long-term!

Make a day trip with some friends and take the bus to one of the thrift stores on campus! You can find some high-quality vases and ceramic decorations that can be spiced up with a new paint job or some flowers to add that fall touch to your room. If going out and digging through second-hand items is too overwhelming, or you’re in need of some alone time to recharge, then try a DIY! They are almost always inexpensive, and it will add a personal touch to your space that is perfectly curated to your style. I’m partial to the artsy look, so I love this leaf and book page garland. And if you crochet, or love the look and want to learn, fall is the perfect time! Here’s a bunch of free patterns to browse.

2. DIY PSL



Admittedly, I’m not the biggest coffee drinker, but once fall sets in I LOVE a nice warm drink to get in a cozy mood. To keep things low-waste, swap that plastic to-go cup by making it yourself! Grab some coffee grounds, creamer, and some syrups to bring the cafe to you, and if you partake often you’ll save money while you’re at it (bonus if you buy in bulk!). Have Keurig? Don’t worry, you can still be low waste! Instead of going for disposable K-Cups, try their reusable filter. That way, you protect Mother Earth while still getting the convenience of a single serving.

For those of you who are dorming or don’t drink coffee enough to shell out the cash for the equipment, don’t fret! Check in with your friends to see what they have on hand, and have a coffee date at their place, or see what places on campus have places to make your own! For English majors, you can make coffee and tea provided by the department in the English Studies Commons in Stevenson hall (just be sure to leave a small donation every once-in-a-while to help out your community!). You can also check in with the different coffee shops on campus and in the Uptown Normal area to see if they will make your order in a reusable cup!

3. Seasonal Snacking

Okay, this one might be pretty tough for those in the dorms, but for student’s living off-campus and preparing all their meals for the first time, learning to eat seasonally this fall is a wonderful way to refine those cooking skills and experiment with new recipes! Basically, this means buying and eating foods at the closest time they are harvested. This massively decreases the carbon emissions from transportation and artificial growth of non-seasonal produce.

If you’re ready for this step in your sustainability journey, start by getting your produce this fall from the Bloomington Farmers’ Market! Bring your friends and some reusable bags to do some shopping on Saturday mornings and enjoy getting immersed in the local community.

4. Invest in Experiences



In the last ten or so years consumerism has become a hobby for all of us – myself included – and the desire to be on trend and included certainly doesn’t help! Lower your carbon footprint by engaging with the places and people that are important to you rather than getting your fix from physical purchases. One option is to take a nature walk or spend the day at the Rader Family Farms pumpkin patch with your friends, and bring the fun home with you to do some pumpkin carving. Bonus – the IG carousel will be incredibly sweet!



Once it gets too cold for outdoor activities, spend the night in with some snacks, blankets, and an atmospheric movie! I always feel like the semester starts to drag around October and November, and building a blanket fort in your room with a group of friends and watching old movies is a great way to relax and recharge. Any nostalgia TV show or movie would be wonderful, but if you’re a romantic like me looking for some suggestions, check out this list! There are tons more options if you’re more of a spooky girl, too!

5. No More Shein

Listen, I know. Things are too expensive, my friends planned a Halloween party and I have nothing that works, it’s cold and I didn’t pack enough sweaters – I totally get it! Nowadays it feels like everyone is dressing at the height of fashion and that means new garments are always in transit. But with the dramatic rise in fast fashion consumption, the climate crisis is worsening and pollutants are out of control. There might not be 100% ethical options to choose from, but that’s not an excuse to indulge in harming people from all over the globe! We have a responsibility to be selective with our style to protect our planet and its people from exploitation.

Cam Morin via Unsplash



That might be discouraging, but I have great news, too! The ISU and BloNo community have so many second-hand clothing stores to choose from. Instead of mindlessly shopping, you can cultivate community and connection with your friends by shopping across local shops! I recommend Butter Twice & Again in Uptown, and 2FruGALS in Downtown Bloomington. Not looking to get off campus? On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays the Office of Sustainability hosts The Share Shop, a 100% free resource-sharing store for all ISU students. The shop provides professional and casual clothing, dorm essentials, and decorations all curated and donated by your community. With Homecoming just around the corner, you can get a hold of TONS of unique campus merch without spending a dime and protecting the planet from unnecessary waste.