We’re Too Young to Have a Foggy Brain: What is Brain Rot and How Can We Gen Z Freshen Up Our Minds

When I was tutoring English to the children at my part time job, one of them came up to me using Gen Alpha terms like “Skibidi,” “Brother Eugh,” “Mewing” and “Looksmax.” While I was laughing at the sudden outburst of my student, I was taken aback by myself because, unfortunately, I understood all of those words. It hit me then that I, unfortunately, have been “brain rotting”. I think (I hope) a lot of you can relate, but once you spend a certain amount of time online, like Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, you begin to learn new words. It also scared me how much of these words that the young children are learning have originated from these apps. I really want to pass them a good book (haha I can see why and how for a long period of time GenZers have been criticized by other generations.) So here is an article that is a friendly reminder to put our phones down, to ‘literally’ touch some grass, and re-immerse ourselves in our surroundings, family, friends in person, and books.

So, What Exactly is Brain Rotting?

If you’ve ever felt like your brain is turning into mush after an Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok binge,—you’ve experienced brain rotting. You get that fuzzy, unfocused feeling after staring at your screen for way too long, mindlessly scrolling through funny memes, dance videos, and endless “how to” videos. It’s like when you eat too much candy and end up with a sugar crash but for your brain.

How Can We Unfog Our Minds?

Now, don’t get me wrong: I’m not saying we should leave our phones and live in caves or climb mountains (unless that’s your thing). Here are some tips (that you most likely are aware of, but I still want to remind us once again) to unfog our beautiful minds:

Start with little digital detoxes. Perhaps it’s just an hour per day when you leave your phone in another room and do something offline. Read a book, draw, cook, or sit alone with your thoughts. Believe me, your brain will thank you. Touch the Grass (Literally): Nature is the ultimate reset button. Whether it’s a walk in the park, a hike, or just sitting outside, being in nature helps to clear your thoughts and brings you back to reality. Reconnect with People in Real Life: Spending time with friends in person rather than on LINE, WhatsApp, or Facetime can make a big impact. Engaging in real-life conversations while staying aware of your surroundings will be a healthy stimulation to your brain. Set Screen Time Boundaries: You can use your phone’s screen time feature to limit your app usage. You may be shocked at how much time you spend online and how much more you can do with that time once you reclaim it. Learn Something New: Use your enthusiasm for learning the latest music or dance to good use. Start a new activity, take a class, or read a good book. It will supply your brain with something substantial to chew on!

NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR

We are the generation that grew up with the internet, and while it has presented us with many benefits, it is also critical to realize when it consumes too much of us. Brain rot is more than just feeling hazy; it’s about the broader picture—how we’re changing our thoughts, relationships, and lives. We’re far too young to be withering away in bed. So, let us be cautious of how we use our time and be sure that we are not only living for the next picture or video, but also for the moments that genuinely make life worthwhile.