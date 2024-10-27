The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this 21st century, advancements in technology and communication have made it easier for people to connect and share their daily lives with others. In other words, daily lives are more visible and accessible to others than before. There are a lot of advantages to seeing others’ daily lives; for instance, some people might be stimulated and motivated by others. However, there are also disadvantages because of it. For some people, it seems to accelerate the possibility of comparing themselves to others, and it’s a big problem related to their mental health.

But I strongly want to argue that people don’t need to compare themselves to others because people are all different!! In this article, I first describe the familiar situation in which people compare themselves to others, and next, I suggest why they don’t need to do it and the solutions.

Cause and Effect of Current Situation:

What do you think about the factors that people compare to others?

The main factor could be SNS . As mentioned above, people can see other people’s daily lives through many apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Bereal which is a social media app that asks users to post unfiltered photos of themselves once a day. Many people are talented on such platforms. For example, you can easily reach people who sing very well, dance very well, and draw something very well. Social media is filled with outstanding individuals from various fields. They possess exceptional talents, appear attractive, and stand out, which creates a sense of admiration among viewers. However, on the other hand, seeing their success and charm can sometimes lead to feelings of inadequacy, making people wonder if they can achieve anything.

The school environment can be suggested as a situation where young people can compare themselves to others. I am accustomed to the Japanese school system, so I will explain it by focusing on the Japanese context. In Japanese schools, there is a tendency to evaluate students based on their focus on academics. For example, students who score high on tests are praised for their hard work. Some students are regarded as bad if they have low test scores even though they studied hard for the test. As a result, children may think that results are all that matter. They may also begin to feel that no matter how hard they try, they cannot succeed in anything, leading them to lose confidence in their studies and other areas. This school environment encourages children from a young age to compare their abilities with others.

There’s no need to measure yourself against others:

I want to emphasize that self-worth should not be determined by comparison with others.

Comparing ourselves to others is fundamentally impossible. It’s because everyone has different backgrounds. No one shares all the same. For example, country of birth, environment, food habits, thoughts, or experiences. The only commonality among all humanity is that we are “alive.” Since every person is unique, there is no basis for comparison.

However, it’s tough to stop comparing ourselves even if there is no need to compare. The only way to achieve this is to remove the sources of comparison from our lives. In my case, I stopped using an app called BeReal because it made my friends’ lives seem so much more glamorous, which made me lose confidence in what I was doing. It’s very important to identify and eliminate factors that lower our self-esteem. Everyone should manage and create a comfortable environment.

Moreover, I also want to emphasize the importance of recognizing that everyone has their own unique strengths and weaknesses . For instance, when you attempt a challenge and don’t get the expected results, it’s natural to feel disheartened, especially when you see others succeeding. However, this indicates that the area you tried wasn’t your strong suit. The experience of taking on a challenge is still valuable, so there’s no need to lose confidence.