2026 Resolutions I set for myself

It’s crazy to think that already almost the first month of 2026 is coming to an end, while I still haven’t processed that the new year has begun. As many people are probably doing as well, I set some goals and things I want to achieve or do consistently throughout the year, so I thought I’d share them! Now, of course, there’s no pressure in making these 100 lists of big goals, but it’s always nice that you have something to aim for, or look forward to in your life, and I hope this can inspire some of you!

less negative self-talk

Even though I’ve always worked on being confident in who I am, there’s still a part of me that can be a bully to myself sometimes. Of course, we can never be fully confident. Being insecure is part of human culture, and it’s not necessarily a bad thing because it helps us better ourselves. However, like many people, I want to be happy! lol So for 2026, I will try my best to accept part of myself I don’t like, and stand up for myself whenever it’s needed.

Exercise as a routine

See, I’ve always been saying this for a long time, but it has never come into practice. And the reason was that I’ve always unconsciously thought of exercising as a form of punishment, rather than a privilege. As a result, I could never fully enjoy exercising, but I came to realise that moving your body helps you so much, inside and outside. Though I don’t have specific body goals, incorporating exercise into my lifestyle can probably contribute to many things, like physical and mental health, confidence, and discipline.

be cringe, be free

When was the last time you danced around the room like a kid? When was the last time you didn’t have to think about how other people might perceive you for the way you talk, act, or behave? When was the last time you didn’t overanalyse an interaction with a stranger? All that to say, my point is we are basically caring too much. When we were kids, we weren’t afraid to ask the wrong questions; we didn’t have to act nonchalant because those weren’t on our minds. 2026, I want to express my feelings freely, I want to talk to strangers without fearing judgment, I want to dance to music, and I just want to be me.

consume more tangible media

As we can all agree, especially short-form content has been taking up a lot of time in our lives, and it just never makes us feel good because it rarely teaches us anything, and all the content we consume just slips out of our brains 3 minutes later. So this year, I want to consume more tangible media, like books, magazines, and newspapers. When I’m reading these things, I’m more intentional, and I’m in a better headspace because I know I can gain at least something from it.

These were some of the New Year’s resolutions I set for myself! Nothing crazy, maybe for some it’s too abstract, but most importantly, do what works for you. Also, January is not the only time to set goals; you can make them whenever you want, because you can change them whenever you want. I hope everyone’s having a nice start to 2026, and may all the readers have good things happening to them!!