Here’s 7 Easy and Cold-Weather Approved* Snacks You Can Make In Your Dorm

As the weather gets colder and winter rapidly approaches, college life gets busier, and it can be difficult to find good, comforting food to get you through the cold days. However, with just a few simple ingredients and minimal equipment, you can whip up quick and tasty snacks right in your dorm room. From no-bake bites to microwave-friendly treats, here are some easy, dorm-friendly snacks that’ll keep you fueled, satisfied, and get you in the fall spirit.

1. Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate is a quintessential winter treat. It is rich and delicious and will warm you right up on a cold day. You can easily make a glass of hot chocolate in your dorm by adding a store-bought hot chocolate mix to a cup of warm water or milk (the superior way of making it btw).

2. Warm Apple Cider

Cider is another perfect drink that is perfect as the days get chillier. It is both comforting and refreshing, and is perfect for the holiday season. You can buy apple cider from your local supermarket and microwave it for a minute in your dorm, or you can buy an apple cider drink mix and add it to a warm glass of water.

3. Chocolate Bark

Chocolate bark is a simple yet versatile snack. You can customize a serving of chocolate bark to your liking by adding whatever toppings you’d like, whether that be candy, nuts, or peppermint. It is easily made by melting either white, milk, or dark chocolate in the microwave, adding your toppings, and pouring it into a pan or plate to harden. Chocolate bark is an inexpensive, simple, and delicious snack you can make in your dorm or apartment.

4. Apple Nachos

Apple nachos are a healthier fall snack that is customizable and tasty. All you need to do is cut up an apple into slices and top it with any topping that you’d like. You can choose from chocolate or caramel sauce, peanut butter, nuts, granola, chocolate chips, or any other candy or topping you’d like. Apple nachos make for a delicious quick snack or dessert between classes.

5. Rice Krispies Treats

While not a cold-weather exclusive snack, Rice Krispies Treats are always delicious. However, the homemade ones are just more comforting and tastier than the store-bought ones. All you have to do is melt some mini-marshmellows with some butter in the microwave and mix in the cereal to get a perfectly soft and chewy homemade Rice Krispies Treat.

6. Christmas Crunch

Christmas Crunch is a simple and delicious holiday snack— it’s almost like a Christmas trail mix. This is made by covering popcorn in melted white chocolate and folding in pretzels, red and green M&Ms, and red and green sprinkles. This makes for an easy, crunchy, delicious and festive snack to eat with friends.

7. Caramel Apple Cheesecake Dip

Caramel apples are another staple fall snack, but instead of taking on the task of making caramel apples, you can try this easy dip that combines this seasonal item with a delicious dessert. Just mix whipped cream, no-bake cheesecake filling, graham crackers, caramel sauce, and peanuts, then dip in some freshly sliced apples to enjoy.