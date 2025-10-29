10 Halloween Movies to Get in the Festive Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is steadily approaching, and what better way to get into the spooky spirit than curling up and watching a movie? Whether you enjoy being spooked or aim for the cozy feeling, here are 10 movies to get you in the festive spirit.

1. Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus (1993) is not only a Halloween classic, but it’s my personal favorite. It also never fails to put me in the Halloween spirit. The movie follows The Sanderson Sisters—three Salem witches who were executed during the Salem Witch Trials and accidentally brought back to life 300 years later by a teenager named Max. Max teams up with his little sister Dani and his crush Allison to stop the witches before they steal the souls of innocent children. The Sanderson Sisters are dramatic yet lovable, and the exact villains you root for secretly.

This movie makes me feel like a kid again. Filled with magic and chaos, it brings back memories of sitting on the sofa with my grandmother every October. It’s the movie I know by heart, but will never get tired of.

2. The Addams Family

Netflix

The Addams Family follows the eccentric yet lovable Addams Family. A gothic family of four who embrace everything spooky and unorthodox. When a long-lost family member returns suddenly, the Addams are left questioning his true identity. If you want to get into the traditional Halloween spirit without the jump scares, this movie is perfect for you! While the Addams are considered bizarre by outsiders, you can’t help but fall in love with them. They stay true to who they are and are completely unbothered by what anyone thinks which is why I love them so much.

There is also a 2021 animated version, The Addams Family 2, if you’re aiming for something lighter. It keeps the quirky spirit alive with a family-friendly twist. If you’re more of a binge-watcher, Wednesday on Netflix takes a deeper dive into Wednesday Addams’ life as she attends boarding school. Of course, the series is full of Wednesday’s signature sarcasm.

3. Addams Family Values

Following the The Addams Family movie, the beloved gothic crew is back for more! In this film, the Addams welcome a new baby, to the dismay of Wednesday and Pugsley, who get shipped off to summer camp as punishment. In the meantime, the baby’s new nanny, Debbie Jelinsky, seems charming at first, but her real interest in Uncle Fester might be about more than love.

I love this sequel because it took everything I loved about the first movie and made it even funnier. There is no doubt that Wednesday Addams is the star of this movie. You could watch this every year and still laugh at her sarcastic one-liners. It has the right amount of chaos and comedy making it almost impossible not to be entertained. Addams Family Values is proof that the sequel can outdo the original. If you like your Halloween movies funny, twisted and quirky, Addams Family Values is a must-watch.

4. Halloween

During Halloween night in 1963, young Michael Myers murdered his sister Judith and was sentenced to fifteen years in prison. But 15 years later, while being transferred to his court date, Myers escapes. He returns to his quiet hometown in Illinois waiting for his next victims— just in time for another Halloween. What comes next is pure suspense as Myers stalks his next victims and earns the role of a horror icon.

If you’re into classic horror films, Halloween might be for you. Filled with jump scares, the movie will have you wary of going downstairs in the dark, but in the best way possible. With over five sequels, the series sets the standard for Halloween horror. After all, it’s in the name!

5. Scream

MIRAMAX

Scream brings together everything terrifying and exciting about classic horror. Set in a small California town, Ghostface, a masked killer, starts targeting high school students. Unlike all of his past victims, they know the horror movie ‘rules’. It is up to a group of friends to outsmart the killer and unmask him while using their knowledge of horror movies.

I adore Scream because it completely alters the horror genre. While the characters know all the horror movie cliches, they still fall right into them. The suspense and sarcasm is what makes Scream stand out. One scene makes you jump while the next keeps you laughing.

6. Halloweentown

Halloweentown will forever hold a special place in my heart. It brings out the cozy side of the eerie holiday. The movie follows three siblings, Marnie, Dylan, and Sophie Piper who realize their Grandmother Aggie is a witch who lives in a magical place where it’s Halloween every day. Halloweentown is filled with goblins, monsters, and wizards, and the town makes me wish it were real (kinda). However, when a dark spirit threatens the town, Marnie and her siblings have to take charge and embrace their powers. I love this film’s family-oriented themes. It’s full of heart and just the right touch of spooky. If you want Halloween to feel magical instead of scary, then this is the movie for you.

7. Goosebumps

When teenager Zach Cooper moves to a new town and befriends his neighbor Hannah, he doesn’t expect her dad to be R.L. Stine, the famous author behind countless spooky stories. After accidentally unleashing monsters from Stine’s books, the fate of the small town is up to Zach, Hannah, and Stine to ensure the monsters return to where they belong. Goosebumps is the kind of movie that makes you feel like a kid again, and curious and scared out of your mind.

I love how this movie merges adventure, humor, and nostalgia. The film evokes the childhood excitement of not knowing what’s going to happen next. It’s spooky enough for Halloween movie night, but tame enough to watch with younger siblings. If you’re looking for something lighthearted and spooky, Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 are perfect watches!

8. The Haunted Mansion

I couldn’t pick between the original Haunted Mansion and its 2023 remake, as both have their own unique charm.

In the 2003 version, workaholic real estate agent Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy) regrets neglecting his family, so he takes his wife, Sara, and their kids on a vacation. Things take a dark turn when they stop to tour a mansion he’s been asked to sell. They quickly find out the mansion is haunted, and they can’t leave until they help the ghosts break the curse.

The 2023 adaptation follows single mom Gabbie and her son as they move into a mansion that is equally chaotic and haunted. The duo soon becomes desperate and enlists a team of ‘spiritual experts’ to rid their house of the one too many unwanted guests.

After watching both, Eddie Murphy has a strong lead in the original; however, the 2023 adaptation is full of humor, romance, exceptionally lovable characters, and laughable moments. (Like when a ghost casually throws a historian outside mid-conversation.) The casting was perfect— Tiffany Haddish brought the humor while Danny Devito brought his classic flair. Both versions bring a classic mix of spook and humor, showing that you really can have the best of both worlds. You’re bound to fall in love!

9. The House With a Clock in its Walls

This film is quite unconventional, yet the Halloween spirit is strong throughout. 10-year-old Lewis begins living with his eccentric uncle in an old, creaky house. Lewis notices an ominous “tick tock” echoing through the walls. Eventually, he learns that his uncle and neighbor are powerful practitioners of magic. Things spiral out of control when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead which brings the town’s secrets to life. The movie is full of eerie mystery and has a playful tone. I appreciate the unconventional sci-fi approach that this movie takes making it a hidden Halloween gem. The best part, by far, is the unexpected twist at the end. You have to watch to find out!

10. NightBooks

The last selection is pretty unique. The Netflix film follows twelve-year-old Alex, a scary story lover who is trapped by a witch. His only way to survive is to tell her a new spooky story every night. His only other option is to be trapped in the witch’s magical apartment with her servant Yasmin, or die. Alex and Yasmin use their knowledge to create their escape plan. It’s not your traditional jump scare; however, it’s full of creepy visuals and suspense. What happens if the witch doesn’t hear a spooky story every night? With its fairytale-like twists, Nightbooks is a chilling watch to awaken your imagination. Although it’s intended for children, I wouldn’t advise watching this with your kids unless you want to scar them!

I love Nightbooks because it’s creepy enough to keep you hooked, but it’s not too dark. I thoroughly enjoyed its fairytale approach to horror, and the film turns fear into empowerment. Alex starts off scared, but at the end he learns his voice is his strength. The movie gives Halloween a deeper meaning, learning to confront your fears and take your power back.

If you’re looking for more Halloween recommendations, here are some honorable mentions: Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice, Hotel Transylvania, Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hubie Halloween, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting. There’s something for every mood— spooky, witty, and everything in between. Happy Spooky Season!