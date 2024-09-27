Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Kristine Mahan / Spoon
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Dip

Gabriella Finn
Are you looking for an easy and delicious dip to take to your next fall gathering? Then this is the recipe for you! It tastes just like a caramel apple but in dip form!

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz cream cheese, softened
  • 3 tablespoon heavy cream
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ⅓ cup brown sugar, add more to taste
  • 5.5 oz caramel sauce or caramel dip. Use store bought.
  • ¼ cup pecans, toasted
  • Apples or other fruits to dip

Directions:

  1. Cream together the cream cheese, heavy cream, vanilla extract, and brown sugar together in a large bowl until combined. 
  2. Spread the cream cheese mixture over your serving plate or shallow bowl. You want it to be a little deep so you can comfortably dip. 
  3. Spread the caramel sauce over the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle toasted pecans on top. Enjoy immediately or store in the fridge until you are ready to enjoy. Allow it to sit at room temperature for 20-30 minutes to soften then enjoy with your apples.

Recipe provided by the following link: https://lifestyleofafoodie.com/caramel-apple-cheesecake-dip/

