Sunday Slumps: Little Things You Can Do To Avoid Them

The dreaded Sunday slumps are something I’m sure everyone has dealt with at some point in their lives, if not as recently as last week. What starts off as a slow Sunday morning can quickly turn into a mess of stress between work, chores, and the dreaded anticipation of the start of another week. The Sunday Slmups, or Sunday Scaries whichever you prefer, can be enough to throw off your whole day. A few of my favorite things to do to get out of the slump, or avoid it in the first place, include:

Getting breakfast with friends:

Seeing friends in the morning can help ease the Sunday Scaries and put you in a good mood for the rest of the day! If people have more time, going out to get breakfast or brunch somewhere can be the perfect way to start your Sunday and it is a great thing to look forward to instead of dreading the end of the weekend!

Trying to get work done early in the day or even during the week before the weekend:

This one is very week-by-week dependent, but if my schedule allows for it I try to get as much work done before the weekend or early in the day on Sunday. This makes the day more relaxing and leaves you with less stress so you can enjoy a chill Sunday!

Going for a walk:

Going for a walk, particularly outside if the weather is nice, is a great way to clear your mind and relax a bit if schoolwork is getting stressful or if the upcoming week is going to be extra busy. It can be fun to go with friends and chat while walking, or it can also be nice to just go by yourself and listen to music!