The sport of pickleball has surged in popularity in recent months across all generations. A sport with simple rules, adorable athleisure, and a low difficulty level that makes it accessible for almost everyone, #pickleballcore has become all the rage. I tried it out with my sister this past summer, and I have been hooked ever since!

Inspired by the beautiful weather, my friends and I donned our tennis skirts and headed to the Jo to join in on the pickleball trend. The Jo has lots of paddles and pickleballs that can be easily checked out right when you walk in at the front desk.

With our paddles acquired, my friends and I quickly set up a court and got to playing! The best part of pickleball is that it can be played informally: my friends and I didn’t stress too much about the rules and just tried our hands at the game. If you’re a first-time player and are worried about trying pickleball out, don’t be. It’s a low-stakes, low-impact form of exercise that still works up a great sweat and can be a great opportunity to socialize. So grab your friends, your fave athleisure, and a few paddles at the Jo desk for a fun pre-Kimball exercise opportunity!