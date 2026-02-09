Oura Ring vs. Apple Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently started using an Oura Ring after relying on my Apple Watch for almost five years. Both devices have helped me stay on track at the gym and learn more about my health. In case you’re thinking about switching or buying one for the first time, I want to share my experiences with both!

I started wearing my Apple Watch in high school, and only took it off for senior prom. The watch tracks standing, exercise, and movement with its three activity rings. I tried to close my rings every day and even joined fitness challenges with friends. I liked the different workout modes, which let you track your heart rate and distance for walks or runs. The watch also sends hourly reminders to keep you moving and adjusts your goals based on your recent activity.

Besides fitness, the watch acts as an extension of your iPhone. You can get messages, take calls, and even add photos. I was always reachable, which made me very available to others. I didn’t mind the spy movie look, and I liked having the time and quick access to my phone’s features on my wrist.

I got an Oura Ring as a gift this fall, and I really like it for several reasons. Its best feature is tracking sleep and resilience, which it does better than the watch. It can even tell when I’m getting sick and whether my symptoms are minor or more serious. Every day, you get a “readiness score” based on your heart rate, body temperature, heart rate variability, and breathing rate. This score also considers your sleep and activity. The sleep score matches the ideal amount of sleep for your chronotype and lets you know if you have “sleep debt” from not sleeping enough. As a college student, it’s been good for me to notice how a few sleepless nights affect me.

I’ve thought through both pros and cons when comparing the two. The Oura Ring’s activity tracker is different from the watch, and I wish it had a start-workout feature instead of logging activities afterward. On the plus side, I like being less connected to my phone. Did I really need to see every message right away? Probably not. I enjoy being a bit less tied to my virtual world while getting better insights into my health.

Would I go back to my Apple Watch? Maybe. I might use it again for running or similar workouts, but what I really want is a new, regular watch. For now, I’ll keep using the Oura Ring.