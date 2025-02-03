The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite activities is going to the gym and getting in a good workout. Part of the happiness I feel from working out stems from being a competitive gymnast up until my freshman year of college. I’m used to 4-5 hours of practice with a ton of conditioning. The past year I’ve worked on simplifying an official workout to make me feel good and still work my muscles.

I always start my workout with some form of cardio (running, walking, or the stair master).

Day 1: I usually start the week with a “pull day”. This consists of doing machines such as the pull-down machine or the low-row machine. I usually do 4 sets of 10 reps. I then follow up by doing 3 sets of 10 dumbbell curls and 3 sets of pull-ups.

Day 2: Next is more of a glute-focused day. Lately, I’ve been doing the glute bridge and hip extension machines to start out. I then complete my workout with 3 sets of 10 RDLs and goblet squats.

Day 3: The third day is back to arms. I do more of a “push” focused day. This means I work the shoulder press machine and the chest press machine. I then follow it up with dumbbell curls and the dumbbell shoulder presses.

Day 4: The final day is leg day. This is more of a quad focused day. I like to do the leg extension machine which really works your quad muscles. I also like the leg press machine as well. I try to do 4 sets of 10. I’ve also been working on squatting on the Smith machine. To finish off leg day I will do lunges with dumbbells or split squats.

In most of my workouts, I finish off with stretching and a quick ab workout. This has been my ideal routine for the past few months and I love it!