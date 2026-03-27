How to Brighten Up Your Feed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Instagram and other forms of social media don’t have to be so overwhelming. You have the power to turn your feed into a space that lifts your mood rather than draining it. The first step in doing this is to start by following accounts that focus on positivity, your favorite hobbies, and good friends. Whether this brings in inspiring stories, cute animal videos, or beautiful photography, the right content can make your experience feel much more refreshing.

Another way to accomplish this is to start interacting with content that makes you feel good. Liking, commenting, and sharing positive posts will influence your algorithm to show you more of the content you love. This will transition your feed to be more encouraging and less stressful.

Spreading good energy is also very important. Posting kind comments, sharing gratitude, promoting positivity, and celebrating your followers accomplishments can all be a way to brighten up someone else’s day. Curating a positive feed is not just about what media you consume, it is also about how you contribute.

One post, comment, or share can create a ripple effect that can inspire others to promote confidence and positivity.