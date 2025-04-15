This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

With the warmer weather approaching, it is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors and either take a break from the gym or finally start your fitness journey! A great way to do this is by getting a group of friends together and playing any sport you’re remotely interested in. My friends and I love to play pickleball or spikeball outside when the weather is warm. This is an amazing way to enjoy time with your friends outside and de-stress, while staying active! Another thing I love to do is go for a run, walk or hike outdoors.

I think this is the best way to clear your mind and put yourself in a good headspace to finish off the semester strong. Set goals for yourself, as you either beat your time or run an extra lap around the track, making you feel just as accomplished as if you worked out in the gym. You can even change the location of your runs, seeing new sights and exploring new places along the way. By training outdoors you not only improve your mood, but improve physical health, as you take the time to breathe in fresh air and create a unique mind-body connection.