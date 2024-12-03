The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve just joined a sorority, this may be the first time you’re balancing obligations to your organization, friendships, and school. Maintaining the friendships you gained before joining a Greek organization is important. It can show that you’re a well-rounded person and someone who can be committed, not only to their organization but to their friendships.

Rushing this past spring of 2024 was exciting, but also very nerve wracking. My whole life I have been an extrovert as well as mostly an introvert, so going to college was a challenge. Thankfully, I was able to meet some amazing people, even before rushing. Then later on, once I joined a sorority I was scared what would happen to the friendships I made prior.

Before deciding to rush, I was on the fence because of having to step out of my comfort zone. Yet, my friend Lilly said she’ll do it with me, but after she spoke with her mom about her rushing. That made me feel better because I knew I would have someone familiar going into something brand new with. Then during winter break, I got a text from her saying she was going to do it and right after receiving the message, I signed up almost immediately.

On bid day, the whole room was filled with either people jumping for joy or in shock. After opening my bid, I had so many different emotions, but the main one was curiosity. That was because of what Lilly received, I knew unfortunately we would be going in different directions. However once we settled in our own paths, it did not separate us because we still hung out, whether that was dinner or meeting in the library. I knew I could always rely on her whenever I needed to.

However, I realized it was one of the best moments of my life because I was able to step out of my comfort zone into something new and I still was able to stay close with the people I met my fall freshmen year, like Lilly, after I joined.

Like Mary, joining a sorority and realizing that I would be parting ways with Mary was saddening, but only made me more determined to maintain my friendship with Mary. I’d like to offer some advice for any girls also going through this experience.

Checking in

One helpful routine that I have set is checking in with my friends like Mary. I try to make sure that we organize a plan to eventually see each other, whether that be getting food, studying in the library, or watching a movie together.

staying open

Another thing that can be helpful is introducing yourself to each other’s friends within each other’s Greek organizations, so as to not isolate the groups and invite everyone to get along. Sometimes sororities can be intimidating, so it’s important to make both parties feel comfortable around each other.

Sharing

Another important aspect of maintaining friendships outside of your greek organization is sharing your experiences with one another. Mary and I always go back and forth with our stories about the people we hang out with, the events we attended and the types of things that are important to our respective sororities.

Now, you may know a little more about the importance of maintaining friendships and how to do so. You never know, those freshman year or first-week friends may be lifelong, despite not being one of your sisters.