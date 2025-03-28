The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

THE GRAPHIC DESIGN WORLD

For centuries, Graphic Design has been a staple creative space for mankind. The industry has adapted through every major technological advancement in human history. From cave paintings, the printing press, and the creation of the internet and the technological advancements that came with it, Graphic Design has lived and evolved through it all. Due to recent technological developments, graphic design software like Adobe and Canva allow anyone to create designs from the comfort of their device with preset templates and little prior education or knowledge.

WHERE’S GRAPHIC DESIGN INDUSTRY IN 2025?

The future of graphic designers has been a hot debate within recent years. According to a survey conducted by the World Economic Forum in 2024 and included in the World Economic Forum “Future of Jobs 2025 Report” (WEF, 2025 p.19), Graphic Design is one of the 15 fastest declining jobs, with a -10% net growth expectancy.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE impact on graphic design

Many businesses have turned to easy to use software like Canva and AI programs as a solution for a majority of their visual communication needs. As a result, many skilled and talented graphic designers are pushed aside and displaced from jobs to save business costs.

In Canva, you can communicate with AI to generate images and AI will automatically create new AI generated images as you select pre-made Canva templates and graphics. A ground-breaking AI software ChatGPT 4o Image Generate allows users to type in a prompt and a reference image to create a new design tailored to the users needs. Additionally, ChatGPT has a “Face Swap” feature that lets you swap faces from any image to create new, alternative designs that resemble iconic designs from the past. Furthermore, AI can create images that resemble a “photo shoot” showcasing products and merchandise. Combining two software’s together like ClaudeAI and ChatGPT can create marketing images that feature crafty and eye-catching taglines with comprehensive designs and imagery. Honestly, if you showed me any of these images without disclosing they were AI generated, I’d assume they were designed by a skilled graphic designer.

https://twitter.com/alexgoughcooper/status/1904870196369564128

Buzzfeed, an American media company, is one of many businesses whose integrated AI into its business operations. In 2023, Buzzfeed began using AI tools provided by ChatGPT creator OpenAI to “enhance” and “personalize” its content.

“This AI inspired content will enhance the quiz experience, inform our brainstorming, and personalize our content for our audience.” CEO Jonah Peratti statement to The Verge

One of Buzzfeed’s most well known website features is their array of personality quizzes which will now all be inspired by AI content.

https://twitter.com/BuzzFeedQuiz/status/1905693919339532419

This small change in Buzzfeed’s overall internal operations is symbolic of the changing times. AI is seeping its code into every aspect of our lives. Including the creative spaces where humans have inspired, crafted, and adapted for centuries. There’s an aspect of human touch and creativity that’s lost when we let programs that have been around for less than a decade overtake and strongly influence the creative process. The rise of AI will continue to shrink creative spaces and alter how humans imagine, create, and function as a society.