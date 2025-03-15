THE IMPACT OF AI ON ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Previous article in this series, discussing artificial intelligence’s impact on college campuses and the detrimental effects it can have on human cognition.

PRIOR TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN ARCHITECTURE

AutoCAD has revolutionized practices in the architecture and graphic design industries since its inception in 1982. Prior to AutoCAD everything was done by hand, architects would spend hours upon hours drafting designs on unimaginably large pieces of drafting paper. Now almost every project is designed on a computer with efficient programs like AutoCAD and Revit that create precise and accurate designs, minimize human errors, save time, and allow for real-time alterations.

artificial intelligence has entered the chat…

While this article series aims to discuss the negative effects of AI in creative spaces, it’s important to acknowledge both sides of the coin and recognize the good this technology can offer professionals.

AI has the ability to revolutionize the industry further than its predecessors, AutoCAD and Revit. With capabilities to help in design optimization through efficient data evaluation, giving architects the opportunity to evaluate their designs’ energy efficiency, structural integrity, and aesthetic appeal quicker than ever before. Additionally, AI can inspire and spark architects creativity with AI-created samples. This allows architects to push boundaries and explore new design possibilities.

SKETCH TO AI ARCHITECTURE

However, many have concerns about distancing architects from the design process. There’s a level of creativity, human touch and cultural relevance that AI simply cannot replicate. AI can simulate how a building reacts in different weather conditions such as earthquakes, blizzards, fire, and other extreme weather. Which can help architects spot weak points in the building’s structure. However, AI doesn’t have “human-centered thinking” and cannot comprehend the combination of weather effects and risk of occupants’ lives. Oftentimes AI’s responses are biased or skewed from a specific perspective. AI’s capabilities inadvertently overshadow the cultural, social, and emotional pillars that architectural design has been built upon for centuries.

AI’s technological developments have created many questions the architecture industry will have to answer in the coming future.

How do architects obtain the perfect balance between efficiency-driven designs and the deeply human aspects of architecture?

What happens when the software is advanced enough to accurately design buildings quicker than humans?