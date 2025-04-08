How To Create Your Perfect Bullet Journal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

If you’re looking to stay organized and document your memories in one collective space, what better way than to start a bullet journal? Bullet journals are a great way to keep a log of your thoughts, emotions and plans. They encourage you to reflect on your monthly, weekly or even daily life in a fun and different way as opposed to regular planners and journals. Here are some tips on starting a bullet journal of your own.

Picking your style

The first step to bullet journaling is finding a journal itself. There are so many different kinds of journals to choose from and each can create a unique experience for your journal. Dotted journals allow for more creativity, lined journals help keep organized and pre designed

While you can just start your journaling with a pen and notebook of your choice, some other tools such as felt-tip or fine-line pens, washi tape and highlighters can add some fun and colorful elements to your journal.

Making it your own

Now that you have a journal the fun of setting it up can begin. Determine what increment of time you want to journal by (daily, weekly, monthly, etc.), depending on what seems the most appealing to your schedule and how often you think you’ll be motivated to update it. Here are some sections you may want to include:

Habit Trackers: Keep track of how much water you drink, when you work out, how often you study, etc.

Calendars: Jot down all of your important events and highlight things to look forward to

Mood Trackers: Record your overall mood of the day

Other things you can add to your journal to make it more catered to you include stickers, photos you take throughout the year. You can also find inspiration on social media platforms like TikTok, Lemon8 and Pinterest. Whatever you choose to include in your journal, these additions will help you create a unique experience catered to your personal interests.

Stay Consistent

Now that your journal is set up, it’s time to use it. The best way to stay on top of journaling is to stay consistent with your additions to the journal. Designate time every so often to record your thoughts in your journal. This block of time can be however long you want and can be spaced however far apart you like. Think of adding to your journal as a self-care break in your busy life, a way to take a break and let out everything that’s going on in your head.

Add something new

Following the same structure across your periods of focus is very helpful, but it can also get repetitive and possibly boring. To avoid this creating a sense of boredom or lack of motivation, try adding some fun extra pages in your journal to break it up. Dedicate a page to the things you’re thankful for in November, a wish list around your birthday, a page of doodles and drawings or a list of what to get friends and family around the holidays. Whatever you choose to add to your journal, making it fun, simple and different will help you stay inspired and interested in your bullet journaling endeavors.

Have fun journaling!