How I Get a Three Week Manicure at Home for Under $20

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Doing your own nails at home is SO IN for 2026. There have been many times I have gone to nail salons and paid over $100 for a set that did not last longer than two weeks. Because of this, I have mastered the art of doing press on nails at home and picking which ones will actually last. If you want to learn how to get salon quality nails from the comfort of your own home and for a fraction of the price, keep reading.

First, let’s start with the brands I really enjoy. One of my favorites is Nail Reformation. Their nails come in such cute and fun designs, as well as simple and classy French tips or solid colors. The wear on these nails is incredible. I can have them last up to three weeks, and they still stay on because the glue in the kit is so good. These kits are also amazing because they come with everything you need. You get the nails, nail glue, cuticle oil, a file, an alcohol prep pad, and a cuticle trimmer all for, I bet you won’t guess it… $9.99! It is honestly such a great deal and saves me so much money as a college student trying to keep up with myself care routine. I usually buy these from TJ Maxx because they always have a wide selection.

View this post on Instagram Nail Reformation Cateye Collection

Another brand I really enjoy is Glamnetic. I usually buy these from Target, and they also have a wide variety of detailed and trendy designs, along with simple options that can go with anything. This option is a little more expensive at around $20, but it is still much cheaper than going to a salon. With proper prep, these nails also last me up to three weeks. I usually use Nail Reformation glue with these because it is my favorite, but the Glamnetic glue is still a great option. These kits come with a small tube of nail glue, a cuticle stick, a double-sided nail file, and an alcohol prep pad. These are another great option for an at-home manicure that I would definitely recommend.

View this post on Instagram Polka Dot Glamentic Nails

Now let’s talk about how I prep my nails to get them to last for up to three weeks. First, you want to prep your natural nails. I start by trimming down the length of my nails to a short shape. I prefer this so I cannot see them under the press on nails. Next, I go in with a cuticle pusher and trimmer to clean up my cuticles. Doing proper cuticle work helps your nails look clean and fresh, like they were done at a salon. It is one of the best things I have started doing for my at home manicures.

Then I take my nail drill, which you can get for around $10 on Amazon and I highly recommend, and lightly buff my natural nails to create some texture. This helps the glue stick better. After that, I move on to the press on nails. I size each nail to fit my natural nails, making sure none of them are too small. If they are too small, they will pop off easily. It is better for them to be slightly bigger so you can file them down to fit your nail shape.

Next, I use my nail drill again to lightly etch the inside of each press on nail. This also helps them stick better. Then it is time to apply. I put a small amount of glue on my natural nail and on the press on, then place the nail at a 45 degree angle and press down for about 30 seconds or until it feels secure. I repeat this for all ten nails, cleaning up any excess glue as I go.

After all the nails are applied, I let them sit for a few minutes. Then I apply cuticle oil and hand lotion, and you have a salon quality manicure at home for a fraction of the price! I avoid putting my hands in water for about 30 minutes to make sure the glue fully sets. After that, my nails last up to three weeks without any issues!

View this post on Instagram Nail Prep Tutorial

If you are looking to save money on your nails each month, definitely try out these brands and tips. Nail care should not have to cost hundreds of dollars, especially when high-quality press-ons exist and are so easy to use!