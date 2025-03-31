Hailey Bieber Once Again Becomes A Target of Online Hate

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Hailey Bieber has found herself the victim of yet another hate campaign spearheaded by TikTok. The resurgence of negativity targeted at Bieber has taken off over the past couple of weeks, most notably after the release of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new album, I Said I Love You First, where fans have speculated there to be hidden jabs at Justin and Hailey Bieber.

In the song, “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten,” Gomez sings in a wistful tone about a past lover, presumably Justin Bieber, who she has forgotten about after finding someone new, her fiancé Benny Blanco. Gomez continues on by saying how embarrassing her ex is, and that she hopes he is able to one day move on. All of these vague references have put fans into a frenzy speculating on the relationship between the pair, as well as the relationship between Mr. and Mrs. Bieber, which has caused a new surge of negativity towards the couple.

Many clips and interviews of Mrs. Bieber from years ago have been resurfacing online, calling Mrs. Bieber a “stalker” and “obsessed” for comments she made about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez when she was younger. Users have also been reposting paparazzi shots of Mrs. Bieber and poking fun at how she conducts herself in public, especially making fun of the way Mr. Bieber often seems to leave her behind.

“There’s definitely Bieber fever,” said Mrs. Bieber in a 2011 carpet interview where she seems to be looking for Mr. Bieber in multiple clips. Now almost 15 years later, fans have taken this video as proof of her stalking her now-husband before the two became acquainted.

A majority of this hate has been based on events that have happened years ago and has already been hashed over on the internet for public discourse. Despite the fact that no new information has come out since the last hate fad against her, Mrs. Bieber has still become a subject of loathing by fans, who resent her showing public admiration for her husband before the two were together.

Though the couple have made posts seemingly alluding to the drama, neither has made any official comment apart from Mrs. Bieber’s comment on a TikTok showing support for her amidst all of the online hate.

“You are so sweet and beautiful! Thank you,” Bieber commented on March 28.

This situation has been unfair to both Gomez and Bieber, who have found themselves targets of hate for the way they’ve handled this year’s long feud. Despite this, the two women have shown to be supportive of each other, with the two posing for pictures together at the 2022 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd Annual Gala. Since then, Gomez has also shown public support for Bieber by calling on fans to end the hate against Bieber in 2023.

Fans have dragged on this clash for far too long and have shown the ends the internet will go to to hate on successful women.