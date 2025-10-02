Freshmen First Few – A Guide to Getting Settled

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is simultaneously so terrifying yet so exciting. Applications, SATs, extracurriculars, majors, minors, acceptance, rejection, commuting, moving, saying goodbye, waving hello. So many new changes that for someone who is terrified of change (me), it feels like your whole life is about to be turned upside down and inside out. Luckily for me, the college application process is over, and my life has settled in at Hofstra. One thing that helped me prep for college was listening to other people’s experiences, and getting a sense of what people did to best prepare and get the most out of their college experiences. Although it hasn’t been long, here are some pieces of advice and things to think about from a college freshman and her first few weeks on campus!

A new chapter or a new story?

The scariest part of it all was the fact that it felt as though I had just gotten comfortable where I was. You’re not necessarily starting over unless that’s what you want! This is YOUR time to be in charge of your destiny. If all you’ve been wanting is a fresh start since you could remember, then this might be the perfect time to begin. You get to make the impression that you want to. Find people that you want to hang out with. You’re no longer forced to be friends because of your zip code. However, if college is more of a new chapter rather than a new story, take advantage of the inevitable idea that people evolve and grow, and it’s okay to distance yourself from things that you may be growing away from. Change is scary, but embrace it!

Don’t overdo it!

Between packing up your entire life and buying 14 throw pillows for your new aesthetic room, I mean it with every bone in my body when I say don’t overdo it. Buy things you KNOW you’ll need. I watched a lot of videos – I mean a LOT of videos – of dos and don’ts for your dorm, and it really helped decide what I truly needed or didn’t. Like, do I really need a reusable plate in every size? Better yet, do I really want to have to WASH a reusable plate every time I want to eat? Going to assume your answer is no, too. Worst case scenario, plan a Target run a week or so after you’ve moved in. Go buy that reusable plate. Trust me, you’re not going to use it. Mine sits in a bin under my bed. One throw pillow and paper plates for the win!

Be a decent human

We’re all in the same boat – all in a new place, learning to adapt to a new environment. Be kind. Smile at people. The amount of times that smiling at someone on campus has led to conversations and even friendship has actually surprised me. College is different from high school, and thus far, I have more friends outside of my classes compared to in, so it ultimately just depends on what you do to put yourself out there. Side note: don’t forget about your mom and dad. I can proudly share that I call them often, and it makes both them and me happy. Also, your friends from home! It’s ultimately about finding that balance of school, family, friends, and YOU.

It seriously is what you make of it

I was always super involved in high school, so my plan in college was to follow in those similar footsteps. I made sure I went to the Involvement Fair and learned about all the opportunities here to get involved with. You’re not going to make friends by sitting in your dorm all day. Go out and connect with people, especially the first few weeks. Do things that you love to do, and meet people with similar interests. I met some of my closest friends on the way back from a Mets game!

Make time for YOU

It can be overwhelming trying to make as many friends as you can and try all the different food options, but when I tell you it’s so important to take some time for yourself, I mean it. Grab a sweet treat and watch your comfort show. I recently started rewatching my comfort show, Grey’s Anatomy, and it has helped bring a more “homey” feel to my life on campus. If you’re not happy, it can start to affect other aspects of your life. Check in with yourself and how you’re truly feeling every so often. Feeling out of place is normal; new things take time to become just things. Remember that.

Overall, my first few weeks have been great. I made great friends, got comfortable with my classes, joined clubs, and even tried some new things, too. This is the time to try new things and meet new people!