Fix Your Functional Freeze This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Keeping up with classes, exams, extracurriculars, work, and internships as a college student can be overwhelming and the transition into adulthood is a long, bumpy road. College students across the country struggle with high stress levels, primarily from academic stress, which can negatively affect their mental health. High levels of stress that persist for days, weeks, or even months can send our bodies into a “functional freeze state”. It’s important to recognize when your body has entered a freeze state so you can take actions to restore your mental well being and continue to make the most of your college experience.

What is a functional freeze state?

A functional freeze state is a mind-body response to high levels of stress or unresolved trauma. In this state, a person will continue to function at work and in social settings, but is emotionally shut down, struggles to feel connection in the world around them, and often experiences feelings of numbness and detachment. This state is a phrase used by therapists and mental health advocates, but isn’t recognized as an official condition and cannot be diagnosed as a mental health condition.

Symptoms of a Functional Freeze State

Chronic Fatigue

One may suffer from constant exhaustion, even after resting. Everyday tasks will become overwhelming and extremely draining from maintaining a facade. You might find yourself struggling to get out of bed in the morning, or unable to do things for yourself at night after all obligations are taken care of.

Emotional Numbness

An inability to experience emotions in its entirety. For example, being unable to feel excitement in moments that used to bring you joy or being unable to cry.

Feeling of Detachment

You feel emotionally disconnected from the world around you. You might feel like you’re going through the motions, but you don’t feel present in them.

Trouble Concentrating & Focusing

Along with decision-making, tasks that once came easy are now daunting and tedious. You might find yourself disassociating frequently and excessively using social media or other platforms to distract yourself.

Difficulty Making Decisions

Any decision, big or small, becomes overwhelming and exhausting. When someone experiences a lot of emotional numbness, they lose their internal compass that guides decision-making. This can lead to frequent indecisiveness and feeling like you’re “stuck”.

Next Steps – How to Thaw the Freeze

There are a number of habits you can incorporate into your routine to help recover from a functional freeze state and restore emotional stability.

Professionals believe that gentle movements such as yoga, somatic exercises, and dance are some of the best ways to reconnect with your mind and body without overexerting yourself. However, intense exercise and meditation can amplify the freeze response. These movements can overexert your body or amplify feelings of restlessness. (Liz Tenuto, CNBC)

Along with gentle movements, grounding and mindfulness techniques can help you reconnect with the present moment and suppressed emotions.

Various forms of professional therapy can help pinpoint the root cause of the freeze and provide personalized guidance through this emotional journey.

The path to healing isn’t linear, but it’s awaiting in your future.