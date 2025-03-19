Are you dairy-free and searching for tasty snacks that won’t upset your stomach? Finding delicious, hassle-free options can be challenging, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some delicious, on-the-go options that will satisfy your cravings and keep you energized throughout the day!
- Aloha Bars
-
Aloha bars are plant-based granola bars available in a variety of delicious flavors, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Mint, Vanilla Almond Crunch, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Made with high-quality ingredients, these bars are a nutritious and satisfying snack for any time of day.
- Rice Cakes and Peanut Butter
-
Rice cakes are a simple yet satisfying dairy-free snack, available in flavors like caramel and chocolate. For an extra boost of flavor and texture, try topping them with peanut butter and granola.
- Chomp Sticks
-
For a savory treat, Chomp Sticks are protein-packed meat sticks that make an easy, on-the-go snack. They’re also keto-friendly and gluten-free, making them an excellent choice for a healthy bite.
- Kind Fruit Bars
-
Kind Fruit Bars are made with a blend of granola and fruit, offering a delicious and nutritious snack. They’re also an excellent source of fiber, making them a great option for keeping you full and satisfied.
- Boom Chicka Pop
-
Boom Chicka Pop is a popcorn brand offering sweet and salty flavors, including classic Sea Salt Popcorn and irresistible Sweet and Salty Kettlecorn. Perfect for snacking anytime, these popcorns are a tasty and satisfying option.
- David’s Cookies and Brownies
-
David’s Cookies and Brownies are dairy-free, nut-free, and gluten-free, making them a great option for those with dietary restrictions. They’re the perfect late-night sweet treat—and you can even find them available at Hofstra!
- Classic Veggie Straws
-
Veggie straws are a simple, crunchy and satisfying snack. Made with real vegetables, they offer a flavorful, light chip alternative.
- Oatly Ice Cream
-
Oatly Ice Cream is a dairy-free brand offering a variety of indulgent flavors, including Fudge Brownie, Mint Chip, and Coffee. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a dessert that’s both delicious and mindful of your dietary needs.
- Hummus and vegetables
-
Hummus and vegetables make a classic, nutritious snack combination that’s both satisfying and full of flavor. Plus, it’s completely dairy-free, making it a perfect choice for those with dietary restrictions.
- Bobos Apple Pie Oat Bar
-
Bobo’s Apple Pie Oat Bar is a delicious, dairy-free snack made with wholesome oats and a sweet apple pie filling. Perfect for satisfying your cravings while keeping things healthy and gluten-free!
- Enjoy Life Chocolate Chip Cookies
-
Enjoy Life Chocolate Chip Cookies are a deliciously indulgent, dairy-free treat made with high-quality, simple ingredients. Gluten-free and nut-free, they’re the perfect snack for satisfying your sweet tooth while catering to dietary needs.
- No Cow Protein Bars
-
No Cow Protein Bars are a tasty, dairy-free snack packed with plant-based protein and wholesome ingredients. As the name implies, they are completely dairy-free, making them a great option for those with dietary restrictions. With flavors like chocolate mint and peanut butter crunch, these bars are perfect for fueling your day without compromising taste or nutrition.
Whether you’re craving something sweet or savory, these dairy-free snacks offer various delicious options to satisfy you throughout the day. With so many tasty choices, you can enjoy guilt-free snacking without compromising flavor or your dietary needs.