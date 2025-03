This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Are you dairy-free and searching for tasty snacks that won’t upset your stomach? Finding delicious, hassle-free options can be challenging, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some delicious, on-the-go options that will satisfy your cravings and keep you energized throughout the day!

Aloha Bars

Aloha bars are plant-based granola bars available in a variety of delicious flavors, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Mint, Vanilla Almond Crunch, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Made with high-quality ingredients, these bars are a nutritious and satisfying snack for any time of day.

Rice Cakes and Peanut Butter

Rice cakes are a simple yet satisfying dairy-free snack, available in flavors like caramel and chocolate. For an extra boost of flavor and texture, try topping them with peanut butter and granola.

Chomp Sticks

For a savory treat, Chomp Sticks are protein-packed meat sticks that make an easy, on-the-go snack. They're also keto-friendly and gluten-free, making them an excellent choice for a healthy bite.

Kind Fruit Bars

Kind Fruit Bars are made with a blend of granola and fruit, offering a delicious and nutritious snack. They’re also an excellent source of fiber, making them a great option for keeping you full and satisfied.

Boom Chicka Pop

Boom Chicka Pop is a popcorn brand offering sweet and salty flavors, including classic Sea Salt Popcorn and irresistible Sweet and Salty Kettlecorn. Perfect for snacking anytime, these popcorns are a tasty and satisfying option.

David’s Cookies and Brownies

David’s Cookies and Brownies are dairy-free, nut-free, and gluten-free, making them a great option for those with dietary restrictions. They’re the perfect late-night sweet treat—and you can even find them available at Hofstra!

Classic Veggie Straws

Veggie straws are a simple, crunchy and satisfying snack. Made with real vegetables, they offer a flavorful, light chip alternative.

Oatly Ice Cream

Oatly Ice Cream is a dairy-free brand offering a variety of indulgent flavors, including Fudge Brownie, Mint Chip, and Coffee. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a dessert that’s both delicious and mindful of your dietary needs.

Hummus and vegetables

Hummus and vegetables make a classic, nutritious snack combination that’s both satisfying and full of flavor. Plus, it’s completely dairy-free, making it a perfect choice for those with dietary restrictions.

Bobos Apple Pie Oat Bar

Bobo's Apple Pie Oat Bar is a delicious, dairy-free snack made with wholesome oats and a sweet apple pie filling. Perfect for satisfying your cravings while keeping things healthy and gluten-free!

Enjoy Life Chocolate Chip Cookies

Enjoy Life Chocolate Chip Cookies are a deliciously indulgent, dairy-free treat made with high-quality, simple ingredients. Gluten-free and nut-free, they’re the perfect snack for satisfying your sweet tooth while catering to dietary needs.

No Cow Protein Bars