BOBO’s Oat Bites: Ranking Every Flavor I’ve Tried

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If you’re looking for a snack that’s delicious, healthy, and allergen-friendly, I have the perfect one for you: BOBO’s Oat Bites. As someone with a lot of food sensitivities who also tries to eat healthy, these have been one of the best snacks I’ve found. They’re filling, made with simple ingredients, and still taste like a treat.

I’ve tried almost all of the flavors they offer, so I put together a quick ranking of my favorites. If you decide to give them a try, you’ll definitely have plenty of options to choose from!

1. lemon poppyseed

Starting off strong, my favorite flavor I’ve tried so far is the Lemon Poppyseed. It’s super fresh and light, with the perfect balance of sweet and citrusy. It honestly reminds me of a fresh lemon poppyseed muffin and is something I never get sick of.

2. Apple Pie Stuff’d

This one is amazing and definitely one of my top favorites. The filling takes it to the next level and makes it feel more like a dessert. It truly tastes like a mini apple pie and is perfect if you want something a little more indulgent.

3. Banana Chocolate Chip

This one surprised me in the best way. The banana flavor pairs perfectly with the chocolate chips, and it makes the bite extra soft and flavorful. It’s a really comforting, classic combo.

4. Peanut Butter & Jelly

Such a fun flavor! It really does taste like a PB&J in a small snack form. It’s sweet, slightly salty, and super unique compared to other flavor options!

5. Chocolate Chip

A classic you can’t go wrong with. It’s simple, sweet, and always a solid choice when you’re not sure what flavor to grab.

6. Strawberry Stuff’d

Super fruity and sweet, the strawberry filling adds a delicious extra flavor. The filled oat bites always feel like more of a dessert, and I love it!

7. WILD-BERRY Stuff’d

If you like berry flavors, this one is a must-try. It has a nice balance of sweet and slightly tart, which makes it really flavorful and not too overpowering. Again the filling makes this one even better!

8. Chocolate Almond Brownie

This one is rich, chocolatey, and almost tastes like a brownie. It’s perfect for when you want a sweet treat after dinner but still want something a bit healthier!

9. Pumpkin

The pumpkin flavor is so good, especially in the fall. It has those warm, cozy spices that make it feel like a seasonal treat you look forward to! I loved enjoying this flavor in September and October right as it started to get a little chilly outside.

10. Gingerbread

Another seasonal favorite is the gingerbread flavor. It is packed with warm spices and has a really cozy, christmasy taste perfect for the holiday season!

Flavors I Still Need to Try

Coconut, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Cherry are still on my list, but based on how good the others are, I have high expectations and can’t wait to try them! They also release many limited supply flavors that I will definitely be watching out for!

BOBO’s Oat Bites are gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher, and vegan, and most flavors (aside from those with specific nuts) are nut-free. They also have a strong focus on avoiding cross-contamination, which makes them a great option for people with allergies!

Honestly, ranking these flavors was so hard because they’re all genuinely delicious. This is easily one of my favorite snacks, and I’ll always recommend BOBO’s! Whether it’s as a pre-gym snack, a quick breakfast on the go, or a late-night sweet treat, BOBO’s has you covered!