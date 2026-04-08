Alix Earle’s Reale Actives: Everything to Expect From the Launch

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On March 18, 2026, Alix Earle began teasing her next big move through a mysterious Instagram and TikTok account, @wtfisalixdoing, dropping cryptic clues and puzzle pieces for fans to decode. Over the past week, those hints have gradually come together, revealing that the TikTok star and entrepreneur is set to launch her very own acne-prone skincare brand, “Reale Actives”, on March 31, 2026. The debut will include several products, so let’s take a deeper dive into what we can expect from next week’s launch.

Get Bare

The first product in the lineup is the Get Bare Makeup-Melting Cleansing Balm. From what’s been shared so far, it’s designed to melt off makeup while cleansing the skin without clogging pores, leaving your skin feeling clean and refreshed. The product is currently listed at $29 on the Reale Actives website.

Pore Power

Next up is the Pore Power Exfoliating LHA + BHA Gel Cleanser, currently priced at $28. It’s being marketed as an “everything cleanser,” designed to go deep into the skin to unclog pores while exfoliating and helping to brighten. The goal is that fresh, glowy, just-cleansed look.

Go Deep

The next product in the Reale Actives skincare routine is the Go Deep 8% Mandelic Acid Serum Concentrate. This is a high-impact super serum for acne-prone skin that is supposed to clarify, resurface, and refine texture, revealing a smooth, glowy complexion. It is currently on the website for $39.

Dew More

The final product in this launch is the Dew More Barrier-Boosting Moisturizer. This moisturizer is currently going for $36 and is a high-performance moisturizer designed to strengthen your skin barrier and deliver deep hydration, helping acne-prone skin stay calm, nourished, and glowy, without irritation. You can also shop the full routine as a set for $118.

Dermatologist TESTED

Alix Earle partnered with Dr. Kiran Mian, a board-certified dermatologist who specializes in acne and sensitive skin, to help develop Reale Actives. She worked closely with Alix and the product team to create formulas that are both clinically effective and designed specifically for acne-prone skin. The Reale Actives website also includes full ingredient lists for each product, which is super helpful for anyone who likes to be extra mindful about what they’re putting on their skin.

Alix herself stated, “I started Reale Actives after years of struggling with acne and feeling frustrated by the countless products that didn’t work, or were too harsh on my sensitive skin. I was constantly confused about what routine was best for me and the products I did have felt so boring and clinical. Reale Actives is here to make acne care fun, sexy, and understandable!” This new line of skincare is built for breakouts, made for everyone.

Overall, this brand feels like a really exciting new addition to the skincare space, and I’m definitely looking forward to being able to order and try some of these products out myself. Shop Reale Actives skincare products at realeactives.com.