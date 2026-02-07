6 Books I Want To Read In 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has a high reading goal she wants to hit in 2026, there is already a long TBR of books I want to read this year. Here are just 6 of the books I want to read in 2026!

“Sunrise On The Reaping” by Suzanne Collins

If you are a Hunger Games fan, chances are you have already read this book, or are at least aware of it. Set 24 years prior to the events in the first novel, the newest Hunger Games book follows Haymitch Abernathy as he is reaped into Panem’s 50th annual Hunger Games, or the Quarter Quell. This year the game is a little bit different – there is a double the number of tributes, doubling the stakes. The film based on the novel will be released in theaters this November, so I have some homework to do before the movie comes out.

“The Deal” by Elle Kennedy

“The Deal” and the Off-Campus series have been on my TBR for years. While “The Deal” follows Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells, Off-Campus is a five book interconnected series that follows four college hockey players and the women they fall in love with as they each navigate love, school, and life. There are also other spinoff series to read after finishing reading the Off-Campus books. I have only heard good things about this series and with the show adaptation coming to Prime Video later this year, I know this is a book series that I have to read stat!

“Mile High” by Liz Tomforde

“Mile High” and the Windy City series are another set of books that have been on my TBR forever. While “Mile High” follows Zanders and Stevie, the five book interconnected series, set in Chicago, follows a group of professional athletes as they each find love and navigate their careers and lives. This is another series that I have seen all over social media and I can’t wait to read it for myself.

“Face Off” by Chelsea Curto

“Face Off” is the first book in the ongoing D.C. Stars series. Currently with five published books, the series follows teammates on the D.C. Stars hockey team as they each navigate love and life. I don’t know much else about the hockey series, but I’ve seen great reviews and can’t wait to read the books.

“Nothing Like The Movies” by Lynn Painter

As a big fan of the adorable YA romance “Better Than The Movies,” it’s only right that I give the sequel a read. The second book follows Liz and Wes now that they’re in college – but they’re currently broken up and Wes is trying to win Liz back. I know fans of the original book don’t think the sequel comes anywhere close, but I still want to read the second book and decide for myself.

“If Only You Knew” by Ellie K. Wilde

After loving “Only In Your Dreams” last year, I have to read the follow up books in the Oakwood Bay series! Although I still have to read the second book, “Only Between Us,” Ellie K. Wilde is releasing the third book later this month and I can’t wait to read it. The new book follows Melody’s brother, Parker, and his childhood best friend, Summer. I don’t know much else about the book, but Wilde has been promoting the new story on social media and I can’t wait to give it a read once it comes out.

What books are on your TBR this year? If you need some ideas, here are 6 books you should read in 2026!

Happy reading!