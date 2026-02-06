6 Books You Need To Read In 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you have a reading goal you want to hit in 2026 and are looking for some new books to add to your TBR? If so, here are six books you need to read in 2026!

“Just For The Summer” by Abby Jimenez

A personal favorite read of last year was “Just For The Summer.” The novel follows Justin and Emma, who both have the same curse – everyone they date finds their soul mate right after they break up. When the two discover they have the same bad luck, they make a deal to go on a few dates to break the “spell” and then they’ll go their separate ways. But Justin and Emma quickly realize that maybe they don’t want this deal to last just for the summer.

“Better Than The Movies” by Lynn Painter

If you’re looking for an adorable YA romance, it’s right here. The book follows Liz Buxbaum during her senior year of high school. When Liz’s childhood crush, Michael, moves back to town, she is determined to make him her prom date. Needing help getting Michael’s attention, Liz reluctantly asks her annoying next door neighbor Wes Bennett for help. The more Liz and Wes work together to get Michael to notice her, Liz begins to realize she doesn’t mind hanging out with Wes that much after all. But it is Michael that she wants to be her prom date… right?

“The Wild Card” by Stephanie Archer

This book just released this week, and it’s already a new favorite! Single dad and Vancouver Storm hockey coach Tate Ward is well liked by everyone – except Jordan Hathaway. When her dad threatens to sell the Vancouver Storm team, Jordan must put her grievances aside and help save the team by becoming the newest staff member. As Tate and Jordan begin to work together, they realize that maybe they do enjoy each other’s company. However, they can never cross that line because it would affect both of their careers. Or will it? This is the fifth and final book in the Vancouver Storm series, but it can be read as a standalone!

“Only In Your Dreams” by Ellie K. Wilde

Melody Woods returns to her small hometown just until she gets back up on her feet after a nasty breakup. To really top it off, her twin brother is begging her to take his spot on an annual camping trip with people they grew up with – one of those people being Zac Porter, the boy who broke Melody’s heart 10 years ago. When Zac sees Melody show up on the camping trip instead of her brother, he knows this is his chance. But how will he get her to forgive him and let him explain what really happened 10 years ago?

“Truth Or Dare” by Stephanie Alves

If you’re looking for a perfect friends-to-lovers book that will make you swoon, here it is! Gabriella and Chris have been best friends for years, and after four years apart, Chris is finally visiting Gabriella for the summer. The only issue is that he’s been in love with Gabriella for years and doesn’t think he can spend the whole summer pretending he isn’t. Little does Chris know, but Gabriella feels the exact same way and is too afraid she’ll ruin their friendship by telling him she loves him. Will the two finally tell each other the truth before the summer ends, or will they run out of time? This the fourth book in the Campus Games series, but can be read as a standalone!

“Beach Read” by Emily Henry

If you’ve never read Emily Henry before, “Beach Read” is a great place to start! January Andrews is a romance writer who no longer believes in love, and Augustus Everett is a literary writer who has been struggling with intense writer’s block. The two authors are polar opposites, and now they’re staying in neighboring beach houses this summer. When January and Augustus decide to create a summer challenge where they each write a book in the other’s forte, they both quickly realize that maybe they do have some things in common, and maybe the other one isn’t actually that bad.

Happy reading!