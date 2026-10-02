Why Joining My University’s Yoga Society Was the Best Decision I Made as a Fresher

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Glasgow U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting university can be overwhelming. You’re beginning a completely fresh chapter of your life, filled with new people and, sometimes, a completely new city.

As a fresher, I remember being presented with opportunities to join a variety of societies and clubs. It left me feeling torn: wanting to try everything my university had to offer, while also being nervous to put myself out there. I eventually chose to stop overthinking my options and take the risk of trying something new.

After going to a taster session during Freshers’ Week, I decided to join my university’s yoga society. I can confidently say it was one of the best decisions I made that year. Here’s why.

BEING A BEGINNER ISN’T THE ISSUE YOU THINK IT IS

Being a beginner at anything feels intimidating, especially as a young adult. When I went to my first yoga class, I had no idea what to expect, whether I’d be good at it, or even whether I’d enjoy it.

But the second I walked into that class, I realised starting a new hobby as a beginner isn’t an issue at all. I was surrounded by people with a huge range of experience, and the instructors were genuinely welcoming, making sure the class was adaptable for different skill levels. That instantly eased my nerves.

As university students, we’re constantly in environments where we’re beginners, learning new skills whether we like it or not. So why not pick up a new sport or hobby while we’re here too?

IT’S GENUINELY A GREAT WAY TO MAKE FRIENDS

I’m sure you’ve heard this plenty of times before, but joining societies is truly one of the best ways to meet new people at university.

I invited some girls I’d met during Freshers’ Week to come to the yoga taster session with me, and we all ended up joining the society together. Being beginners together gave us something to bond over, and we’ve remained close friends ever since.

Joining a society also lets you branch out beyond your own course. Plenty of the people I’m close with today are people I met in yoga classes or at yoga socials, people I almost certainly wouldn’t have met otherwise, since we’re all studying completely different degrees.

WHY IT’S WORTH DOING, FULL STOP

Picking up a new hobby at university is essential to actually making the most of your experience, because it gives you a life outside of your academics. You get the chance to meet new people and learn a new skill. There’s quite literally no downside.

After all, you can’t know whether you’d enjoy something unless you actually try it. Every single person I’ve spoken to who’s part of a society has said it’s one of their favourite parts of their university experience.

A YEAR IN, AND STILL LOOKING FORWARD TO IT

After a full year in the yoga society, I can genuinely see and feel the progress I’ve made. I know most of the poses now, and the different styles. I feel confident walking into those lessons, because I know how far I’ve come, while knowing there’s still plenty left to learn. It gives me something to keep looking forward to.

So if you’re nervous about signing up for that first session, or showing up to the socials, just know plenty of people have been exactly where you are. You’re better off putting yourself out there and trying something new, because no matter what, you’ll get something out of it.

This is the time to do it.