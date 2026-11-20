This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Glasgow U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

University isn’t just about lectures, deadlines and surviving on coffee during late-night library sessions. It’s also a time to figure out who you are, challenge what you’ve been taught and explore perspectives you might never have considered before.

But some of literature’s most powerful stories have been censored for doing exactly that. From queer love to female independence, these five banned books explore topics that are still very relevant to young women today.

Last Night at the Telegraph Club – Malinda Lo

Set in 1950s San Francisco, this coming-of-age novel follows Lily Hu, a Chinese American teenager who falls for another girl, Kath, while discovering the city’s underground lesbian nightlife. With racism, anti-communist hysteria and the threat of deportation hanging over Lily’s family, their love story isn’t without its challenges.

The book has been banned in several American school districts, including Katy Independent School District in Texas in 2024, largely due to its LGBTQ+ themes and portrayal of same-sex relationships.

Beyond being a beautiful love story, Lo’s novel offers a powerful reminder that queer history is a history of courage and resistance. It explores how race, sexuality and politics intersect, while affirming the importance of seeing your own experiences represented in literature.

The Country Girls – Edna O’Brien

Ever felt like everyone else has a plan for your life except you? That’s exactly the kind of pressure Kate and Baba are trying to escape in Edna O’Brien’s The Country Girls. First published in 1960, the novel follows the two young Irish women as they leave their rural hometown for Dublin, hoping to find romance, independence and a little more excitement.

Growing up in conservative Catholic Ireland, the girls have been surrounded by expectations about how women should behave, who they should marry and what their futures should look like. Unsurprisingly, the book was controversial. It was banned in Ireland shortly after publication because of its sexual content and criticism of traditional religious values.

Although it was written over 60 years ago, its themes still feel surprisingly relevant. Moving away from home and starting university can be a chance to work out what you actually want, rather than simply following the path others have planned for you.

Persepolis – Marjane Satrapi

If you’re someone who loves a graphic novel, Persepolis definitely deserves a spot on your reading list. This black-and-white graphic memoir tells the story of Marjane Satrapi’s childhood and teenage years in Iran during and after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Through her illustrations, Satrapi explores everything from compulsory veiling and political repression, to war and growing up while trying to figure out who you are. It’s an incredibly personal story set against major historical events, making it an interesting and accessible way to learn about Iran’s history.

The book has faced restrictions in Iran and was also removed from Chicago public schools in 2013 over concerns about its language and depictions of torture. But Persepolis challenges the stereotypes we often see about different countries and cultures. Rather than presenting Iran as just a headline in the news, Satrapi gives readers an insight into what everyday life was like, challenging the stereotypes that can reduce an entire country to a single narrative.

The Well of Loneliness – Radclyffe Hall

Published in 1928, The Well of Loneliness was certainly ahead of its time. The novel follows Stephen Gordon, an upper-class English woman who struggles to fit into the traditional expectations placed on women and eventually comes to understand her sexuality.

As Stephen navigates love, relationships and rejection, the book explores what it means to live in a world that doesn’t accept you for who you are. It was banned in Britain in 1928 following a controversial obscenity trial. Interestingly, the novel contained very little explicit sexual content. The biggest offence? Simply portraying same-sex love in a sympathetic way.

Nearly a century later, its themes of identity, acceptance and queer visibility are still relevant. Stephen’s story encourages us to consider who gets to define what is ‘normal’ and why highlighting who challenges this can cause so much controversy.

The Color Purple – Alice Walker

If there’s one book on this list that will make you feel a whole range of emotions, it’s The Color Purple. Set in the American South in the early twentieth century, Alice Walker’s novel follows Celie, a Black woman who writes letters about her experiences of racism, sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Through her relationships with the women around her, particularly the independent Shug Avery, Celie slowly begins to discover her own strength, sexuality and self-worth. It’s a powerful story about female friendship and learning that you deserve so much more than what you’ve been given.

The novel has been challenged in American schools since 1984, with objections relating to sexual violence, profanity and its portrayal of race and religion. Although some of its subject matter is difficult to read, Celie’s journey is incredibly moving. Her story highlights the importance of female solidarity and reclaiming your voice. It’s a reminder that finding yourself sometimes means questioning the people and systems that have kept you silent.

These five books might come from different cultures, generations and genres, but they all challenge the expectations of what women should say, desire or become. University is the perfect time to step outside your comfort zone and question things you might have previously taken for granted. While these books might have been banned for challenging certain ideas, that’s exactly what makes them interesting.

So, next time you’re looking for something to read beyond your university reading list, what not pick up one of these? After all, sometimes the books people don’t want you to read are the ones we need most.