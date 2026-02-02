Valentine’s Day Activities for Singles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As that notoriously single friend in the group, Valentine’s Day has always had a weird place in my mind. On one hand, I understand the desire to have a day, once a year, to celebrate romance. But on the other hand, it is unfair that singles get to miss all of the fun. So here is my list of the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day when you are single.

Romance movie Marathon

Whomever said that living vicariously through Lara Jean Covey or Kat Stratford is unhealthy is lying. This is the one day a year in which you can stream all of your favorite rom coms without a care in the world, so you might as well take advantage of the opportunity. My personal favorites definitely have to be 10 Things I Hate About You, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and The Notebook. This idea can be extended to TV series as well, I personally will be celebrating the holiday with the new season of Bridgerton.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Gift Yourself a Little Sweet Treat

According to the National Confectioners Association, Americans purchase roughly 58 million pounds of chocolate for Valentine’s Day. There is no way that I am going to miss the opportunity to get deluxe chocolate for sale. Of course, this mentality can be extended to more than just chocolate: there are so many fun Valentine’s Day candies and drinks you can try. Feel free to enjoy what the Valentine’s season has to offer! I personally think that one does not need a partner to buy Valentine’s Day chocolate, in fact, I call it self-love.

MGM

Do A Self care night

Being the busy person that I am, I rarely have time to pamper myself on a regular basis. This is why I love Valentine’s Day. While everyone is busy, us singles can have a well deserved night off. My favorite self-care treats are bath bombs, a nice face mask, journaling, or yoga. This is a perfect time to decompress and enjoy the quiet.

Bake fun Valentine’s Day Treats

I love a good baking night, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to do it. You can make fun recipes such as lava cake, brownies, strawberry tarts, raspberry cheesecake bars, heart shaped cookies, and so much more. This is an amazing time to enjoy the whimsy of the holiday and bake some delicious treats for you and your friends.

Host a GalEntine’s Day Event

I am of the opinion that platonic relationships are just as important as romantic relationships. And to prove that, I love getting together with my girls and hosting a fun Galentine’s Day. This is meant to be a celebration of the friendships you have grown in college, and all of the adventures you have to look forward to. Fun ideas include: a themed brunch, a movie night, doing fun themed craft, or having tea together to celebrate. I know that the Gettysburg Chapter of Her Campus is celebrating with a our own Galentine’s Day event on February 13th.

Kayla Bacon / Her Campus

You do not need to be in a relationship to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you just have to figure out what love means to you and celebrate. All of these are perfect activities to celebrate the holiday without a relationship.