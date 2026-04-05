What Your Favorite Coffee Order Says About You 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somewhere between those early morning classes, late night study sessions, and spontaneous shopping trips with friends, your coffee order becomes more than just a drink; it becomes a part of your personality. Whether you are a simple black coffee kinda gal or someone who orders a drink with 5+ modifications, your go-to order may actually say a lot about who you are without you ever realizing it. Let’s be honest: ordering coffee is basically a personality test at this point.

My Go To Coffee Orders As An Avid Coffee Drinker

If you are the type to order a black coffee, you are probably low-maintenance and focused. You don’t need all that extra fluff, you just need something that gets the job done. You are likely organized, practical, and maybe even a tad bit intimidating to people who need to survive on the sugar and oat milk in their cup of coffee. But, you have your routine, and that is all you need to feel ready for the adventures that lay ahead.

On the other hand, if your order is an iced caramel latte with drizzle and cold foam, adding some extra drizzle, you are living your main character life. You appreciate the little things that make life sweeter and you are not afraid to treat yourself after a big accomplishment. You probably have such a good aesthetic, romanticize life, keep up with your daily routines, and have at least one playlist that you dedicate to your current mood.

If you are like me and always order a matcha latte, preferably with fruit puree additives, you might be the wellness friend of the group. You are into balancing your life, self-care, and trying out new trends before everyone else starts to catch on. Whether it’s journaling, yoga class, or trying out a new skincare routine, you are always looking for new ways to help improve yourself, and your coffee, or should I say lack of, reflects that.

Original photo by Kaavya Baliga

What Your Starbucks Order Says About You

Then there is the ultimate cold brew group. If this is your go-to drink, then you are probably efficient, but busy and always on the move. You want something that is strong, reliable, and quick to help you fight the midday sleepies. You might be juggling classes, work, clubs, and a social life, and somehow you still manage to look so put together. You are the friend that everyone goes to for advice because you always seem to have everything under control.

And last, but not least, we can not forget about our lovely seasonal drink lovers. These are the ones who wait around all year for fall to arrive so they can get their annual pumpkin spice latte. You radiate nostalgia, cozyiness, and probably the first to decorate your home for the holidays, as you are sipping on your seasonal drink. You are able to find joy in traditions and love to create moments that feel special, even if it is just your morning coffee.

Of course this is not a set in stone personality, it is just what I believe each coffee would be like if they were human. You can be a black coffee drinker one day and the next you could be buying a matcha latte. But, that is kind of the point. Your coffee order changes just like our personalities change, reflecting our mood, schedule, and sometimes who you plan to be for the day.

What Your Favorite Fountain Drink Says About You

Coffee Identity

At the end of the long, coffee-filled day, your coffee order is not just about caffeine. Your order brings you comfort, identity (in this case), and gives you those small rituals in your packed out schedule that can make the day feel a little bit more like yours. So, the next time you are ordering your favorite drink, just know that it might be saying more about you than you think. And, you know what, that is what makes it fun!