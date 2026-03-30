My Go-To Coffee Orders as An Avid Coffee Drinker

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an avid coffee drinker, I have spent an insane amount of time perfecting to coffee orders. Here are a few of my favorites as a lover of both chocolate and coffee!

7- Brew

One of my new favorites as of recent! Every drink I have tried here is always amazing, but I do have a go-to for anyone looking for a chocolatey, savory drink. I even have a bonus drink for those of you who like the occasional fizzy drink, also! Also, a super helpful 7-Brew tip, if you like fizzy drinks but the acidity can sometimes make you feel nauseous, try putting cream in! It helps mitigate the amount of carbonation that the drink has and tastes lighter.

My “Brownie Batter” Blondie Order:

Medium iced blondie, extra sweet with cold foam.

Add white chocolate, chocolate, & cupcake syrup with chocolate drizzle also!

My Go-To Fizz Order:

Medium 7 Fizz with cream and cold foam.

Add Blue Raspberry, Watermelon

Starbucks

This one took me such a long time to figure out. As someone who enjoys a strong coffee, I have always thought that Starbucks coffee is way too strong for my liking. But after years of trying and testing different combinations, I have FINALLY landed on a drink that I absolutely LOVE!

My Order:

Venti Iced Shaken Espresso

Almond Milk, 3 Shots of Blonde Espresso, 5 Mocha Sauce (or whatever flavor you prefer), and finally Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Dunkin

Now, when it comes to Dunkin coffee, it is very hit or miss. Sometimes you get a really good coffee, and other times you get something that you would have rather just tossed. For this specific place, I have found two go-tos that are somewhat reliable

My Order:

Medium Iced Coffee w/ cream, liquid cane sugar, and mocha flavoring.

Dunkalatte Order:

For this one, I typically just get a chocolate/mocha dunkalatte, but I have heard that other flavors are good also! This one is a more reliable choice, especially when Dunkin is not so reliable.

Classic Choice for Any Hometown Coffee Shop

For this last option, I find it best to go with either a special that the coffee shop is offering, something that you might find on their website or Instagram that piques your interest, or something like a basic latte in a flavor that you prefer. Whether that is a mocha latte or maybe caramel, something basic can almost always guarantee that you will receive something that you enjoy. And don’t be afraid to ask the barista if they put cream and sugar into the coffee as part of the drink, or if that is something you should add on your own. I know my local coffee shop already puts those things in for you, and asking means they will double the amount for you. Happy drinking!