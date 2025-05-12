Trying To Get Your Nails Done: Check Out This Nail Salon Right By Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for the perfect way to decompress before finals or say goodbye to the convenience of University Mall? I highly suggest getting your nails done at 2 Tone Nail Salon, which is located under Act II Salon. Some of the biggest challenges I faced when getting my nails done as a college student were convenience, quality, and finding a location in an unfamiliar area. This is why I love this nail salon, because it checked off all my boxes while only being a couple of minutes from campus.

When talking about the convenience of the nail salon, its biggest standout was its distance from campus. When I lived on campus during my freshman and sophomore years, I did not have access to a car. What that meant was that if I wanted to get my nails done, I needed to wait until break, or paint them myself, which was a disaster, to say the least.

Hence, I benefited a lot from its proximity to Mason as the University Mall was around a 15-minute walk from my on-campus dorm. Once I moved home during my junior year, instead of having to drive to a nail salon during times outside of school, I was able to drive five minutes to my appointment right after class.

Especially as a college student who commutes to school, you must be mindful of the distance you’re traveling. So, not only did going to 2 Tone Nail Salon save me time, but the money I would have used on gas went into paying for my service. An investment that stretches much further than a couple of gallons of gas.

Other than the convenience of its location, another thing I appreciated about this nail salon was the attention to detail that the nail technicians put into the nail prep. Before applying my polish, it was not just the filing of the nail or pushing back cuticles, there were a lot more steps done beyond the typical routine. For instance, I felt like the product they put on before starting my nails really assisted in why my pedicure and manicure would last so long without chipping.

Additionally, I am a Farmers Market Manager and work a lot with my hands on a regular basis. This is why I typically do gel, and that can take a toll on your nails if not handled with care. When I got my nails at 2 Tone Salon, my nails, oddly enough, felt stronger after the service.

The last thing I liked about the salon is its actual atmosphere. 2 Tone Nail Salon is much more of a quieter place, which helped a lot with relaxing from my long school days. Also, because the salon itself uses non-toxic materials, there is not that intense smell of acetone or particle dust that can be present at other nail salons. Finally, the salon had Netflix playing on a TV and offered drinks, which assisted in making for a comfortable atmosphere.

Overall, if you’re looking for a nail salon that, in its design, works great for Mason students, I highly suggest giving 2 Tone Nail Salon a try.