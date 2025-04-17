What Your Go-To Nail Shape Says About You

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a square-tipped baddie or an almond girly, your go-to nail shape says a lot about you. Your nails are a reflection of you and also describe your personality, so let’s see what your go-to shape says about you.

Coffin/Ballerina

If you love getting coffin or ballerina, you are confident and give main character vibes. You’re that girl! When you walk into any room, everyone notices you. You love a sharp set and always have an outfit to match your nails. Your Pinterest board is probably full of French tips, chrome nails, and a lot of bling. You don’t follow trends because you are the trendsetter.

Almond

If you love the almond nail shape, you live in your soft girl era. You’re very feminine and elegant, and probably love to smell like vanilla. You enjoy self-care Sundays, journaling and reading, and romanticizing your life. You are very classy but never boring. Also, you effortlessly give off main character energy. People assume that you’re quiet, but you’re just very observant. Sometimes, when you throw shade, it’s very subtle but lethal at the same time.

Square

You love a lean classic look if square-shaped is your go-to. French tips are always your go-to because they’re just so classy. If square is your favorite shape, you’re a person who’s very organized and polished. Somehow, you manage to always know the tea before anyone else does. You are definitely a person who people underestimate, but you are no one to play with.

Round

You’re super sweet, grounded, and simply just love the little things. The vibe you give off is cozy girl meets soft glam. You love to keep things simple, but still have your own signature style. You’re the friend who gives the warmest hugs and the best advice. Lowkey, you’re for sure the glue of your friend group, even if you don’t always receive the credit for being the one that holds everyone together.

Short Natural

You are very practical, a no-nonsense type of girl, and you never miss a beat. Definitely the type to have a color-coded planner or calendar and a consistent skincare routine. Your love language is minimalism, but don’t confuse your minimalism with being boring, because your attention to detail is unmatched. People underestimate you until they see how sharp, organized, and unstoppable you are.

Squoval

Now you are very chill, stylish, and always effortlessly put together. A perfect mix of trendy and timeless, you never do too much, but you always do just enough. People always feel safe being around you, and your vibe says “grown but fun.” You are the designated planner. You somehow manage to be able to balance school, work, and still manage to have your social life. You never needed to have loud nails to make a statement, because you are the statement!

No matter what your go-to nail shape is, it’s more than just being stylish; it’s also about personality. Whether you’re rocking coffin nails or keeping it cute with your short natural nails, your nails say a lot before you can even speak. Nails tell a story no matter what shape they are. So the next time you’re sitting at your nail appointment, think about what your nail set is saying. Always remember your nails may chip, but the personality behind them will always be flawless.